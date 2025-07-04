Departing Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller has dropped an immediate response to fresh speculation he could look to renew his career with long-term suitors Manchester United – while the veteran star has told Liverpool exactly what to expect from British record signing Florian Wirtz.

The Red Devils have a long-standing interest in the 35-year-old forward, who has spent his entire career at the German giants, where Muller has amassed a staggering 755 appearances and 250 goals over a 17-year career in the first team that also generated a colossal 33 major honours.

However, with the Bundesliga giants declining the chance to extend his stay for a further season, Muller is now on the free agency market and available to join a club of his choosing – and without a fee.

Regularly linked to Manchester United in the days of Louis van Gaal, who had worked with him at the Allianz Arena, there will always be the feeling that Muller was the one that got away for the Red Devils.

There have been strong suggestions, though, that Muller could still make that long-anticipated switch to Old Trafford this summer as the veteran 131-times capped Germany star considers one final career swansong.

However, while it has also been speculated that he could also announce his retirement, Muller has responded hilariously to talk that a move to join Ruben Amorim’s side could be on.

“Yeah, I thought about it,” Muller told CBS Sports when asked about those historical links.

“There were some moments I thought it would be nice to experience it.”

Muller was asked if a move to United ‘looked appealing’ and his reply certainly caught the eye.

“Many times,” he stated, before asking: “Or do you mean now?”

He quickly dismissed any suggestions a move, though, could be on stating: “Now? No, no. I’m not the right guy for them and they are not the right club for me.”

And in a grim outlook for Amorim’s side, he concluded: “They won’t have fun and I won’t have fun so that’s not a match!”

Thomas Muller tells Liverpool what to expect from Florian Wirtz

While Muller looks an unlikely candidate to move to the Premier League this summer, one man who has done so is Wirtz, who has joined arch-rivals Liverpool in a British record £116m (€140m, $162m) package from Bayer Leverkusen.

Muller, of course, faced the 22-year-old on numerous occasions over recent seasons and the veteran star is backing his compatriot to become a big success at Anfield.

“I think Florian will fit everywhere because he’s not only a good football player, a very good football player, in my opinion, but also his mental skills are strong,” Muller said.

“Yeah, the price tag, in the end, we are used to it a little bit to deal with it.

“The expectations are so high but €150 million, that’s unreal anyway, so it’s just a number between clubs.

“What human person can feel what €150m is about. With €150m you don’t get a Neymar but you can plant how many trees? How do you want to charge what €150m gets you? Some things you don’t get with €150m and some things you can get easily.

“In the end, for me, you shouldn’t judge because of the price tag.

“Maybe he will need time to adjust because the game is different. But in the end, the German players I met in my career who did the move to the Premier League always adjusted well, they even get better, so maybe it’s a good move, not for us as a club but in the end we have to accept it and beat him next year.”

