Tuchel apologises to Man Utd star and inadvertently dunks on Carrick 

England boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed how he apologised to Kobbie Mainoo, though he’s inadvertently skewered Manchester United manager Michael Carrick.

Tuchel did not pay the price for his negative tactics in the World Cup semi-final, and has been entrusted with leading England into Euro 2028.

On Friday, the England boss named his 25-man squad for the upcoming Nations League clashes with Croatia and Spain.

Cole Palmer was perhaps the highest profile absentee, though he wasn’t the only big name overlooked, with Kobbie Mainoo missing out too.

READ MORE: Tuchel reveals reasons for brutal Cole Palmer snub after surprise selections

The Man Utd midfielder went to the World Cup, though was the only outfield player in England’s squad who did not play a single minute.

Speaking on Friday, Tuchel revealed how he apologised to Mainoo in front of all the staff and players for what must have been a humiliating experience for the 21-year-old.

But in revealing his apology in the press conference, Tuchel accidentally dunked on United boss Carrick when claiming the Red Devils have “fell off a cliff.”

At a time when one report is claiming a heavy defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday will see Carrick sacked, it’s the furthest thing from helpful for the under-fire United boss right now.

MICHAEL CARRICK SACK: Man Utd to fire manager if losing to Aston Villa – report

Tuchel apologises to Mainoo for World Cup snub

“He (Mainoo) was hugely disappointed from the World Cup, and deservedly so,” said Tuchel (as cited by the Daily Mail). “I said it in front of the team, in front of the staff.

“I said: “Sorry that I didn’t pick you, you did nothing wrong, that is on me”. He was disappointed and I think it cost him a bit of confidence.

“He was excellent in training and in the way he presented himself through the tournament. So he was never a problem, the way he carried himself.

“Then he pulled out of last camp. I was desperate to give him the minutes. Desperate to include him in this new start, in the Nations League.

“But he then missed an excellent camp and also entered a difficult, difficult spell for himself.

“He was injured then Man United fell off a cliff a little bit performance-wise. So this is why he suffers from that.”

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