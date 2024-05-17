Thomas Tuchel: Man Utd ‘begin talks’ with former Chelsea manager after Bayern Munich exit confirmed

Thomas Tuchel has announced he will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season despite rumours he could perform a U-turn and stay at the German club.

Manchester United have been linked with the former Chelsea boss as Sir Jim Ratcliffe continues to plan for the potential sacking of Erik ten Hag.

Breaking reports from Germany state that Man Utd have now ‘opened talks’ with Tuchel over a move to Old Trafford, suggesting Ten Hag is on extremely thin ice.

The Red Devils picked up a big three points in their race for European football against Newcastle on Wednesday but there is still serious pressure on the Dutch coach.

Ultimately, Ten Hag’s future could be decided on whether Man Utd can beat rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Tuchel has been considered one of the favourites to replace Ten Hag for some time and has plenty of admirers at Old Trafford, per TEAMtalk sources.

Bayern decided to part ways with the coach in February but there have been rumours that a U-turn could happen and he may stay at the Allianz Stadium for another campaign.

However, Tuchel has now announced that he WILL be leaving Bayern in the coming weeks, handing the Red Devils a golden opportunity to bring him in.

READ MORE: Man Utd ace gets ‘top class’ praise from controversial ex-Arsenal star, as form tipped to ‘catch fire’

Tuchel confirms Bayern exit amid Man Utd links

Speaking ahead of Bayern’s final match of the season against Hoffenheim, Tuchel confirmed that his time with the German giants will come to an end.

“This is my last press conference as FC Bayern manager,” Tuchel said. “There were talks, but we didn’t reach an agreement.

“The feedback from recent weeks was the foundation for us having a discussion to stay and continue together… but we couldn’t reach an agreement.

“I won’t name the reasons. The agreement from February stands, I am leaving Bayern.”

Man Utd’s chances of snapping up Tuchel have just received a major boost and the fact that no compensation will have to be paid to bring him in will be appealing to Ratcliffe.

The 50-year-old has won trophies throughout his career. He lifted the Bundesliga title with Bayern last season, won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021 and clinched two league titles with Paris Saint-Germain.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that senior figures within Chelsea now believe it was the wrong decision to sack Tuchel when they did and that he has what it takes to be successful in the Premier League.

Tuchel will certainly be the man to watch should Man Utd part ways with Ten Hag, while England boss Gareth Southgate and Brentford’s Thomas Frank are also in the running.

As reported by TEAMtalk, former Man Utd forward Michael Owen believes that Tuchel would be the perfect next manager for the Red Devils.

“Tuchel would be an interesting one,” Owen said in a recent interview.

“But yes, he could become available and I think a lot of Chelsea fans regret parting with Tuchel. He is one big name capable of the job.”

DON’T MISS: Premier League Predictions: Champions revealed in final-day drama; Klopp says goodbye with Liverpool rout; Man Utd end with a whimper