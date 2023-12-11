Thomas Tuchel sends worst possible news to Man Utd ahead of Champions League D-Day

Manchester United have been told the need to be prepared for a fully fired-up Harry Kane when they face Bayern Munich in a must-win Champions League clash on Tuesday evening.

Erik ten Hag’s men face the Bundesliga giants knowing they need a victory and for Copenhagen and Galatasaray to draw to reach the knockout stage of the competition, with the pressure already back on the Red Devils boss after the demoralising 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth on Saturday.

However, they will face a Bayern side who were humiliated themselves at Old Trafford after they were thumped 5-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt over the weekend.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are now four points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga and Kane has not scored in the past two games. However, Tuchel is certain he will bring his A-game against United, despite the fact he could be rested as Bayern have already reached the last 16 of the competition.

“Yes, for him 100 per cent. He is a winner, he is a champion,” Tuchel told The Sun. “It’s nice to go back to England and to Old Trafford. Harry will love it I think and is looking forward to it. Harry is a top pro and a fantastic guy who has adjusted very well to life in Germany.”

Kane was linked with a move to United over the summer but ended up heading to Munich instead in a deal worth an initial €100million (£86.4m) plus add-ons.

Despite drawing blanks in his last two outings, the England skipper has been in sensational form since arriving in Bavaria, notching 22 goals in 19 games in all competitions so far.

Kane already fluent in German

And Tuchel adds that Kane has settled down to his new life effortlessly.

The former Chelsea boss added: “Life in Munich is a good life. He is fluent in German! Munich is a safe city, a beautiful city. We have a lot of nature and a lot of golf courses for Harry when he has some time off and everybody speaks English, which is good for him – that helps him a lot.”

Kane clearly has no regrets over deciding against a switch to Old Trafford, as he told reports back in September: “Obviously over the summer I know there were some talks between a few clubs in the background, but Bayern was a team I was really interested by and really excited by, so there weren’t many other discussions.

“Once they came in, it was between them and Tottenham to talk, and the deal got done. My focus is on here, obviously Manchester United are a great club, a really big club as well, but I decided to come here and I’m really happy I have.”

Ten Hag will be hoping Kane’s recent micro-drought continues on Tuesday night, given his record against United in the past.

