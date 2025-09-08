Manchester United, under the stewardship of Ruben Amorim, are laser-focused on reinforcing their midfield this January, with the No. 8 role identified as the linchpin for their ambitions.

Sources close to the club reveal that Amorim is seeking dynamic, creative players to elevate United’s engine room, and the Red Devils have already begun laying the groundwork for some high-profile moves in the transfer window.

Topping United’s wish list is Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, a 21-year-old gem whose poise and vision have made him a dream target for the Old Trafford hierarchy.

As previously reported, Wharton is open to the move, but Palace are digging in their heels, determined to keep their star man until at least the summer of 2026.

Any January bid would command a hefty premium, potentially pricing United out unless they’re prepared to shatter their transfer budget. Despite the obstacles, United’s interest remains unwavering, signaling their intent to secure a long-term midfield maestro.

Brighton’s Carlos Baleba is another name firmly on United’s radar. The 21-year-old Cameroonian has been a revelation since joining the Seagulls, blending athleticism with technical flair in a way that screams Premier League elite.

United’s summer approach for Baleba was rebuffed, but sources indicate they’re weighing a fresh move in January—possibly as a tactical play to lay the foundation for a 2026 summer swoop. His emergence as one of the league’s most exciting midfield prospects makes him a tantalizing option for Amorim’s system.

Seasoned star Neves perfect for Amorim

Adding intrigue to the mix is Rúben Neves, the 28-year-old Portuguese star whose contract with Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia is nearing its end.

Sources confirm Neves is eager to return to European football, and his prior inclusion on United’s shortlist makes him a compelling target.

His experience, coupled with proven quality at the highest level, aligns perfectly with Amorim’s desire for a seasoned presence to complement United’s youth.

As January looms, United’s midfield overhaul promises to be a saga worth watching.

