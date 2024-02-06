Three high-profile Man Utd loanees and their chances of securing transfers, with no way back at Old Trafford

Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek and Mason Greenwood all need to work to achieve permanent transfers from Manchester United this summer

Manchester United have a host of players out on loan at the moment, and some have far more chance of making it back at Old Trafford than others.

Indeed, there are a number of youngsters on the books that can work their way into the thinking of Erik ten Hag by performing well while they’re away from United.

However, for a few others, it seems the writing is already on the wall.

Here, TEAMtalk assesses the chances three high-profile United loan players have of securing permanent transfers away, given they don’t seem to be able to make it back at Old Trafford.

Jadon Sancho

A move away for Sancho on a permanent basis seems a difficult one to fulfil given his mammoth wages. United are paying a hefty amount just for the winger to not play for them, but instead for Borussia Dortmund, where he’s currently on loan.

His departure from Old Trafford was kicked off by a public argument with Ten Hag, for which Sancho refused to apologise.

Since moving back to his old side in January – for whom he scored 50 goals and provided 64 assists in his fist spell – the winger has assisted twice in three games.

There is little doubt that if Dortmund were able to sign him, they would, especially if he continues providing at the rate he is and adds a few goals – they know first-hand what he can do in the Bundesliga.

However, they couldn’t even afford his wages to loan him in, which is why United are paying most of them, so the winger would have to take a major pay cut if he wanted to move back permanently.

Football Insider have reported that the transfer fee itself would not be too much. Indeed, United would ask for between £40-50million to see the back of Sancho, so a continuation of his form and a willingness to reduce his wages could well see him head to Dortmund again full-time.

Sancho was also the subject of reported interest from the likes of Juventus and Bayern Munich ahead of the January window, and if they were wary he couldn’t shake off his rust, he’s surely putting those doubts to bed already.

Donny van de Beek

Van de Beek’s first loan move away from United went poorly. Indeed, he played just seven times at the back end of the 2021/22 season with Everton – getting injured part-way through – as they narrowly scraped to survival.

His current loan at Eintracht Frankfurt has not started in the best way either. The Dutchman was taken off at half time in his third game, before being dropped for his fourth.

What’s more, he has been left out of the German outfit’s 25-man squad for the Europa Conference League, a decision described as a ‘new low’ for the midfielder.

When he failed to have an impact at Everton, that was ok because he was at least able to return to Old Trafford, and while he played very little following his return, he still had time on his contract to improve, or find himself a move.

But given some time elapsed before the move, by the end of this season, Van de Beek will have just a year left on his United deal.

While that will likely give him the opportunity to move on for free, on current form, it does not seem like it will be to a very good team.

As such, things could crumble if he does not find his way into some form during his time in Germany before the end of the season, and if a decent side does want him, that’s likely to be solely based on his performances this term, with United unlikely to give him much of a sniff once he returns.

Mason Greenwood

Greenwood’s United career was over as soon as he was loaned out, with the club coming to the decision alongside the winger that it would be most appropriate for him to continue his career away from Old Trafford following an investigation into allegations of attempted rape and assault.

He’s since been starring for Getafe, having scored seven goals and assisted four in 22 games in all competitions since his summer switch.

He’s garnered the attention of a lot of big Spanish sides as a result of his form in the country. Indeed, while Getafe would like to sign him permanently given he’s playing for them now, they might be strong-armed by La Liga’s giants.

That’s especially true as it’s been reported Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to raise £100million from the sale of Greenwood, Alvaro Fernandez and Hannibal Mejbri, and it’s no surprise which of them will cost the most.

Each of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have been linked with the forward of late, and each are likely to be able to pay more than Getafe.

Barcelona might be at the head of the queue as it’s reported the Nou Camp is Greenwood’s most likely destination, with that move being a ‘dream’ for the 22-year-old.

In any case, it seems all that needs to happen for any one of those sides to snap the forward up is he that he keeps playing at the level he is currently at.

READ MORE: Ranking the Premier League clubs by their transfer net spend in 2024: Surprise team beat Tottenham to top spot