Two separate reports have stated three Manchester United stars could follow Andre Onana out in the coming days, and while one exit is highly viable, the other two are nonsensical.

The English window may have closed but clubs from a select few countries can still sign players while their own windows remain open. Turkey (September 12) and Saudi Arabia (September 23) are the two to keep an eye on.

Andre Onana is primed to seal a season-long loan switch to Trabzonspor. A club-to-club agreement has been sealed and Onana has signed all the relevant documentation from his end.

All that remains is for Trabzonspor to finalise their side of the deal and there are no hiccups expected on that front.

Remarkably, Onana is in line to almost double his take-home pay after the full details in the switch emerged on Monday.

Elsewhere, the Manchester Evening News and United in Focus have stated three others could depart. The trio named across the two reports were Altay Bayindir, Harry Maguire and Tyrell Malacia.

Bayindir will be relegated to the bench with Lammens taking the starting spot. Both outlets stated a return to Turkey could be on the cards for Bayindir.

Malacia was the subject of interest from Elche while the Spanish window remained open. A move did not come to pass and per Stretty News, Turkish side Eyupspor have opened talks over a loan switch.

Elsewhere, centre-back Maguire is understood to be on the radars of multiple Saudi Arabian sides.

One exit viable, the other two absurd

In truth, the writing has been on the wall for Malacia at Man Utd for some time, even before he spent the second half of last season on loan at PSV Eindhoven.

The Dutchman was among five players who Man Utd informed they had no future at the club at the beginning of the summer. The others – Antony, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho – have all departed in one form or fashion.

Patrick Dorgu is Amorim’s starter at left wing-back. If the Dane were absent, Diogo Dalot is no stranger to operating on the left side, while Amad Diallo has proven a threat in the wing-back positions too. 18-year-old Diego Leon – a left-sided defender – arrived in the summer.

Malacia’s contract expires next summer, though United do hold an option for an extra season. The ideal scenario would be agreeing a loan exit that contains an obligation to buy.

The other two exits touted – regarding Bayindir and Maguire – make no sense whatsoever.

With Onana leaving, Man Utd cannot afford to let Bayindir go too – even if he’s looked shaky during his Old Trafford spell.

Lammens is entering a whole new stratosphere of pressure at Man Utd and if the Belgian falters, it’s Bayindir who’ll step into the fold.

United do have Tom Heaton on the books but aged 39 and with his last senior appearance coming more than two years ago, United should not back themselves into that corner.

Maguire, meanwhile, remains one of Man Utd’s top performers and especially so since he was stripped of the captaincy two summers ago.

Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation places greater emphasis on centre-back depth and Maguire’s penchant for vital late goals cannot be overlooked.

He’s among Man Utd’s few genuine leaders and even if he’s not a regular starter right now – Maguire was named on the bench in each of United’s three Premier League matches this season – he simply must not be sold.

Add in the fact Man Utd would not be able to sign a replacement until January and Maguire’s potential exit is a total non-starter.

