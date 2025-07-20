Manchester United will switch their focus to signing a new centre-forward now that a deal for Bryan Mbeumo is done, with RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko among three top targets.

Ruben Amorim is prioritising the signing of a new striker who can compete with Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund for a starting spot, with the latter also heavily linked with an exit.

With Mbeumo’s Man Utd contract now signed and his medical completed, the club are set to ramp up their efforts to bring in a top-quality front man.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Sesko is shortlisted alongside Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson and Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

“Benjamin Sesko is back on Manchester United’s radar as a No.9 option, as revealed last week,” Jacobs posted on X.

“Approach made 12 months ago before Sesko decided to stay at Leipzig. Nicolas Jackson and Ollie Watkins two other names discussed. #MUFC still shortlisting several targets. Finding a new striker the next priority.”

Sesko has been linked with Arsenal previously but their full focus is on Sporting CP’s goal machine Viktor Gyokeres, handing Man Utd a chance to potentially sign the 22-year-old…

Man Utd to step up striker hunt

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on July 18 that Man Utd plan to accelerate their pursuit of Sesko once they have signed Mbeumo from Brentford, which is now imminent.

With the £70million (including add-ons) deal for Mbeumo all but announced, big developments are expected soon, with Sesko high on the Red Devils’ radar.

The youngster notched 21 goals and six assists across all competitions for Leipzig last term, and looks set to get even better as his development continues.

Reports suggest that Leipzig will demand at least €80million (£69m / $93m) for Sesko, and whether Man Utd are willing to go that high remains to be seen.

As for Jackson, the Chelsea star reportedly has admirers at Old Trafford, and the suggestion is that the Blues are willing to sell after bringing in Joao Pedro and Liam Delap this summer.

Reports have varied over what Chelsea would accept for Jackson, with £50million quoted by a few sources. He notched 13 goals in all competitions last season, but did go through patches of poor form.

Watkins, meanwhile, has the most experience at the highest level of the three forwards. Arsenal failed with a bid for the England international in January, with Aston Villa understandably reluctant to let him go.

£60million would reportedly be enough to sign the 29-year-old, who scored 17 goals and contributed 14 assists in all competitions for Villa last term.

Crucial days lie ahead for Man Utd and it’ll be interesting to see if they settle on Sesko, Jackson, Watkins or someone else as their top target, with the trio high on their radar.

