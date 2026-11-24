Manchester United have finalised a three-pronged transfer strategy heading into the January window, adding a central defender to a priority shortlist that already includes a striker and a left-back, Old Trafford sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

We have already revealed United’s growing desire to bolster their central defensive options in the New Year, with a left-sided centre-half earmarked as a major priority under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Sporting director Jason Wilcox, head of recruitment Christopher Vivell, and their scouting department have been working behind the scenes for months on potential solutions, having long recognised a critical lack of depth across those key areas of the squad.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider Graeme Bailey has spoken directly to sources with knowledge of United’s winter plans and when asked whether a striker, a left-back, and a central defender represent the club’s three core priorities, we are informed that assessment is accurate.

Bailey confirmed: “I am told that there are three key priorities for United, and when I put those positions to our sources, they confirmed that was accurate.

“Namely, a centre-half – ideally left-sided – plus a left-back and a centre-forward. The latter two date back to the summer, as we know they were trying for both right up until deadline day.

“I was told that things could alter subject to departures, and I believe another option would be a right-back and maybe even a second central defender.”

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Man Utd identify three top centre-back targets

As TEAMtalk has previously reported, while United are actively narrowing down their shortlist, Wilcox and Vivell are operating within strict financial parameters and have a clear limit to their January funds.

At centre-back, Fulham’s Calvin Bassey, Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, and Brentford captain Nathan Collins are their preferred options. United rate all three Premier League defenders very highly and have already made discreet enquiries regarding each of them.

Crucially, Old Trafford chiefs know a loan deal is out of the question for any of that trio, meaning the bulk of United’s available January budget is expected to be allocated to securing a permanent central defensive signing—we are informed.

“As we confirmed, they watched Bassey at the weekend, but they have been keeping close checks on Collins and Branthwaite in recent months,” Bailey added.

“They rate them all and know they would be an immediate upgrade. All three offer not just proven Premier League experience, but huge quality.”

In terms of a striker, we have already confirmed that United want a new No. 9 to provide vital depth and competition.

Ivan Toney, Folarin Balogun on Man Utd’s striker shortlist

Their two primary striker options are both targets previously revealed by TEAMtalk – namely Monaco’s Folarin Balogun and Al-Ahli frontman Ivan Toney.

Balogun, who previously worked under Pochettino with the USA national team, is available from Monaco and could potentially be secured on a loan deal with an option to buy.

Toney’s situation is slightly more complicated, though intrinsically the belief among intermediaries is that Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli could sanction a loan move – albeit one featuring an easily triggered purchase obligation that would not come cheap.

“In terms of a frontman, they still rate Benjamin Sesko, let’s get that right, but they simply need more,” Bailey confirmed. “They have nothing after that and would not rule out Joshua Zirkzee leaving, especially if they bring in a Balogun or a Toney.”

At left-back, a loan switch again looks the most likely route, with two high-profile opportunities on the table – as we have previously revealed. United have held talks with Barcelona regarding Alejandro Balde and have also spoken to neighbours Manchester City concerning Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Both Balde and Ait-Nouri have been informed they can leave their respective clubs in January, and United are keen on both players. A switch to Old Trafford holds strong appeal for the pair, given United can offer regular first-team football going forward.

“Balde and Ait-Nouri are both international quality, and the fact they are available plays right into United’s hands,” Bailey concluded. “They desperately need cover for Luke Shaw – but we have known that since the summer.”

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