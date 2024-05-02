Three pivotal factors gift Ten Hag unbelievable Man Utd stay as Ratcliffe backed into corner

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag looks set to stay in charge for next season as Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s hands have been tied by three problems, according to a trusted source.

Speculation about Ten Hag’s future has been rife in recent months due to Man Utd’s underwhelming campaign. They were knocked out of both the Champions League and League Cup early on and look set to miss out on Champions League qualification for next season.

The Dutchman can save his reputation somewhat by helping Man Utd win the FA Cup, as they will come up against rivals Manchester City in the final. Although, City will go into the Wembley clash as firm favourites, while that trophy win on its own will not cover up all the cracks at Old Trafford.

Amid Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford’s investigation into what is going wrong at Man Utd, the INEOS pair have been heavily tipped to sack Ten Hag and bring in a different manager.

Thomas Tuchel, Roberto De Zerbi, Gareth Southgate, Graham Potter and Thiago Motta are all thought to be on Ratcliffe’s radar as potential replacements.

Reports in Germany have even claimed that Tuchel has given a move to Man Utd the green light, as he has always dreamed about managing the English giants.

But Tuchel looks set to be disappointed, as The Athletic report that Ten Hag is highly likely to stay in charge of Man Utd this summer, despite his struggles.

The first reason for this is that Ratcliffe feels Ten Hag has not been given the best chance to succeed, with the takeover saga hanging over Man Utd and the previous board of executives not up to standard.

Man Utd latest: Ten Hag set to stay

Secondly, it is revealed that while Ratcliffe is monitoring several possible candidates, none are particularly enticing. The British billionaire is looking for the perfect manager when replacing Ten Hag, but he has concerns about the likes of Tuchel, Potter and Southgate.

Ratcliffe is also worried about the cost of firing Ten Hag and bringing in a successor. It has previously been reported that the cost of sacking Ten Hag and his coaching staff would eclipse the £10m mark. Plus, Liverpool paying £9m for Arne Slot is an indication of how much a new manager would cost.

As Man Utd are already operating close to their Financial Fair Play limit, Ratcliffe does not want to push the club over the edge by sacking Ten Hag.

As things stand, those inside the club ‘insist they are planning with Ten Hag in mind for next season’.

But should Man Utd start the next campaign poorly, and a top-class manager becomes available, then Ratcliffe will more than likely swing the axe.

