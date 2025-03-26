Manchester United are edging closer to the signings of Victor Osimhen and Francisco Trincao as Ruben Amorim looks to engineer a squad overhaul this summer, according to reports.

Man Utd have endured a tough season, with Erik ten Hag getting sacked in October following a poor start and Amorim arriving from Sporting CP as his replacement. The United squad has struggled to adapt to Amorim’s new demands and system though, and they sit just 13th in the Premier League table after 29 games.

United can rescue their campaign to some extent by winning the Europa League and qualifying for next season’s Champions League in the process.

They are due to face Lyon in the Europa League quarter-finals in April after overcoming Real Sociedad in the round of 16.

Even if United lift the trophy, it is clear that they need to bring several new players in who are better suited to Amorim’s formation and tactics.

A new striker is high on the list of priorities as Rasmus Hojlund has struggled for goals in recent months. Napoli’s Osimhen – currently on loan at Galatasaray – is emerging as a key target for Amorim and United.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has now given United fans a boost by stating that a move to Old Trafford ‘appeals to Osimhen’.

In his Q&A for United In Focus, Bailey adds that United sent scouts to watch the ‘outstanding’ centre-forward recently.

United already know the qualities Osimhen possesses as a player, but they wanted to see how he has adapted to life in Turkey first-hand.

The Nigerian likely will have passed this test with flying colours. He has netted 26 goals in just 30 games for Galatasaray since being forced to complete a shock loan move to the Super Lig last summer.

Osimhen is further described as a ‘marquee’ striker signing who will provide United with a focal point in attack, as they had previously with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Robin van Persie.

Bailey does point out that Osimhen will cost ‘big money’, and this makes his signing ‘a risk’ given United’s financial difficulties. Indeed, his Napoli release clause stands at €75million (£63m / $81m).

However, that represents great value for money for one of the best No 9s in the world. Osimhen has the ability to fire United up the Premier League next term and end their striker woes for good.

In addition to Osimhen, Amorim is eyeing a reunion with Sporting winger Trincao.

The Portugal star could play as either a right wing-back or No 10 in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system.

As per the latest from the Daily Mirror, Amorim is ‘targeting’ Trincao and this could see United ‘test Sporting’s resolve’ with a quickfire bid this summer.

United are primed to offer £30m for Trincao, setting up a potential £93m double deal for both him and Osimhen.

Osimhen, Trincao both eyed by Man Utd

The former would likely jump at the chance to join United and prove his ability after failing to make a significant impact during a previous loan spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The report adds that United must move swiftly to bring the 25-year-old in as he is also being courted by Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Barcelona previously had a buy-back clause for Trincao, though that expired in June 2024.

This update on Trincao comes after United’s interest in him was first revealed on March 2.

United had been interested in another one of Sporting’s wide players, Geovany Quenda, only for him to agree to join Chelsea instead.

Returning to Osimhen, United were given a boost on Tuesday as top suitors Paris Saint-Germain dropped out of the race.

TEAMtalk understands Nottingham Forest are also planning blockbuster talks for Osimhen. However, it remains to be seen if he would be open to that move.

Man Utd transfers: Target speaks out; winger battle

Meanwhile, Lille striker Jonathan David has spoken openly about his future amid links with United.

David has admitted he is ready to ‘push’ to reach the highest level as he prepares to leave Lille on a free transfer this summer.

Tyler Dibling is another player United have been credited with strong interest in.

Jason Wilcox has been described as an ‘ace card’ in the talks, though Manchester City are providing competition.

