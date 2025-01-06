Thrilling double Man Utd move ignites as David Ornstein confirms ‘active’ striker talks

Manchester United are plotting a stunning double deal to bring Randal Kolo Muani and Nuno Mendes to the Premier League, according to two top journalists.

Man Utd endured a torrid end to December, losing four matches on the bounce to give new manager Ruben Amorim serious problems to deal with. The Red Devils surprised many when they showed much improved quality and fight to draw 2-2 with league leaders Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

However, United chiefs are well aware that Amorim needs new players who can thrive in his 3-4-2-1 system.

The Old Trafford hierarchy are now in the process of making that happen. United have been strongly linked with Paris Saint-Germain striker Kolo Muani in recent weeks and The Athletic’s David Ornstein has confirmed such interest.

He states that United are ‘actively exploring’ a loan deal to add Kolo Muani to their forward ranks.

United have ‘expressed an interest’ in the France international and are among the ‘leading contenders’ for him.

Kolo Muani is described as ‘one of the most high-profile players likely to move’ in January after being told he is free to leave PSG by their manager, Luis Enrique.

While United’s talks are centred around a loan, such a move could set up a permanent switch to Old Trafford in the summer.

The player’s representatives have been ‘made aware’ of United’s admiration for him.

Although, Amorim’s side are not alone in chasing Kolo Muani, as Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus are ‘exploring’ loan deals of their own.

German reporter Florian Plettenberg, meanwhile, has revealed that United are stepping up their hunt for Kolo Muani’s PSG team-mate Mendes.

United have made ‘contact’ with Mendes’ agent to gauge the left-back’s interest in moving to England.

United hold ‘strong interest’ in Mendes, though a transfer is more likely to occur in the summer than during January.

PSG remain keen to extend the Portugal star’s contract, which runs until June 2026. However, talks between the two parties have stalled, sparking United’s interest.

Plettenberg adds that three other ‘top clubs’ are also monitoring Mendes, though they remain unnamed at this stage.

Amorim would be delighted with double swoop

TEAMtalk revealed on December 27 that Amorim was hopeful United would engineer a move for Kolo Muani as he needs a striker who can help Rasmus Hojlund out and be more reliable than Joshua Zirkzee. United have now acted upon that request, with 26-year-old Kolo Muani firmly in their sights.

TEAMtalk has also revealed that Kolo Muani is keen on testing himself out in the Premier League for the first time, with United and Spurs now both concrete options for him.

United like Kolo Muani’s versatility as he can operate as a winger on either flank in addition to the No 9 role. Amorim believes Kolo Muani can also help out in the two positions behind the main striker if needed.

Mendes, meanwhile, is viewed as an excellent attacking full-back who can thrive as a left wing-back in Amorim’s system.

As Mendes is still only 22, he could develop under Amorim into a top-class star. If Mendes continues to hold PSG off in contract talks then United should be able to get him for a reduced price, too.

Man Utd transfers: Striker alternative; Mainoo concern

Kolo Muani is not the only striker option available to United, with Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic also on their radar.

Juve have given United the chance to sign former Arsenal target Vlahovic as part of a swap deal involving Zirkzee.

Juve boss Thiago Motta remains a big admirer of Zirkzee, having helped him to shine during their spell together at Bologna.

One player United fans hope will stay for the long run is midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

However, Mainoo and United still have not agreed on a new contract after starting talks back in September.

Ornstein has warned that Mainoo might be put on the market in the future if this situation is not resolved, as his sale would go down as pure profit on United’s books.

