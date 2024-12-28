Man Utd backed for thrilling six-player summer spending spree after Amorim frustrated by January window

Manchester United will overhaul their squad in the summer with up to ‘five or six’ signings, though Ruben Amorim will have to endure an underwhelming January window first, according to one Sky Sports pundit.

Man Utd backed Amorim’s predecessor Erik ten Hag during the last transfer window after handing the Dutchman a new contract. This saw Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte all arrive at Old Trafford for a combined fee of around £200million.

However, Ten Hag struggled to get the best out of some of his new signings. This, coupled with United’s poor results and performances, saw Ten Hag get sacked on October 28.

Amorim then joined United as their new head coach. But with United close to their profit and sustainability limit following the Ten Hag era, Amorim will mainly having to focus on improving the players already at his disposal this season.

That looks like an increasingly difficult task, with the Red Devils having lost their last three matches and fallen to 14th in the Premier League.

Micah Richards has now given his verdict on United’s situation. The former Manchester City defender thinks Amorim will be frustrated with United’s lack of activity this winter, though things will change come the summer.

“I don’t think he’s going to get the players that he wants in January,” Richards said (via the Daily Mirror). “But I think in the summer we’re going to see five or six players come in.

“I was a little bit disappointed in the showing, and that’s not the manager. Obviously the manager needs time to implement his style, but it was almost like a fizzy drink. I expected so much, they started so well, then it just fizzled out a little bit.”

Man Utd eye new striker after Leon deal

United have already agreed a £3m deal to sign Paraguayan left-back Diego Leon. But he is only 17 years old and therefore cannot be expected to go straight into the starting lineup for United’s biggest games.

Amorim is understood to be searching for a new striker who can help Rasmus Hojlund out amid concerns over Zirkzee. United have made an enquiry over Victor Osimhen but do not expect to sign him in January as he wants to see out of the campaign with Galatasaray.

Randal Kolo Muani looks one of the more likely players to arrive at Old Trafford in January. TEAMtalk revealed on Friday that the Paris Saint-Germain forward wants to move to the Premier League and that Amorim has asked for his capture.

But the move will depend on how much Kolo Muani will cost, with a loan possible.

Man Utd transfers: Luke Shaw exit claim; Rashford snubbed

One way United could increase Amorim’s transfer budget is by offloading some of the biggest earners in their squad.

Reports in the Italian press state that Luke Shaw has emerged as a target for Antonio Conte at Napoli.

There is an ‘excellent’ relationship between United and Napoli after Scott McTominay’s recent move, though it remains to be seen whether United are willing to offload Shaw.

Marcus Rashford could be one of the first players to exit United following the bombshell interview where he talked up a ‘new challenge’.

The Englishman has reportedly been offered to Juventus, though they have rejected his signing.

Juve boss Thiago Motta would rather bring in Rashford’s team-mate Zirkzee, having worked with him at Bologna previously.

