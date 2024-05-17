Man Utd to ‘thrive’ with masterful raid for Prem ace, as rival transfer falls through

Manchester United could ‘thrive’ once again if they sign the Premier League’s best young English players including Michael Olise, according to one of their former captains.

Olise has struggled with hamstring injuries this season, but when fit he has been almost unplayable. In 18 games so far this term, the right winger has managed a hugely impressive 10 goals and five assists.

That includes a brilliant brace as he tore Man Utd to shreds on May 6, starring in a shock 4-0 win for Crystal Palace.

Olise has been heavily linked with Chelsea and the Blues even came close to signing him last summer. But the 22-year-old snubbed a move to Stamford Bridge by penning a new contract at Palace.

Chelsea remain keen on the wide man, but it emerged earlier this season that he would rather move to Man Utd if given the opportunity. That is because Olise grew up supporting the Red Devils.

Luckily for Olise, he could be given that chance as Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants the London-born ace – who represented France at U21 level – to form part of his English core at Man Utd.

Earlier on Friday, it emerged that Man Utd have begun talks with Olise’s entourage as they look to strike a £60million deal for him.

Steve Bruce, who helped Man Utd win 11 trophies between 1987 and 1996, has now given his verdict on Olise.

Man Utd urged to sign English talents including Michael Olise

After admitting that he failed to sign both Ebere Eze and Olise while in charge of Newcastle United, Bruce said that Man Utd could ‘thrive’ if they win the race for the latter.

“Ironically, I tried to take the two of them to Newcastle and they both decided that they wanted to stay in London,” he admitted.

“Every day the back pages are full of who (United are) going to sign.

“I hope they get that department right. I think the moves that they’re making upstairs can only help. Certainly with the likes of Dan Ashworth, they will.

“When you say young, English, good players in the Premier League, they’re the ones that Man Utd thrived on, that they’ve always done well with.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re going to try and buy from the Premier League, because at least then you know what you’re going to get.”

Olise is not the only exciting English talent Man Utd are interested in. Ratcliffe is also pursuing Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

Man Utd have already drawn up a £55m bid for the centre-back as they attempt to pounce on Everton’s financial woes.

It must be noted that Branthwaite is not the only centre-half Man Utd have been linked with, as they could go down a different route by raiding Benfica for Antonio Silva.

