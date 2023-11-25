‘The time has come’ – Man Utd man sends departure message amid ‘volatile’ period under Ten Hag

Donny van de Beek has admitted the “time has come to make a different choice” away from Manchester United, as he’s “bursting with energy”.

Van de Beek has been one of United’s most underwhelming signings in recent seasons. The back end of his tenure at Ajax suggested United were getting a top midfielder.

However, after the first season at Old Trafford, it became evident he wasn’t up to scratch. That went hand in hand with his omission from the side most of the time, before he was loaned out to Everton.

It might have been expected with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag at the helm at United upon his return, Van de Beek would be given more opportunities.

However, in the last two seasons, the midfielder has played a combined total of 165 Premier League minutes.

For some time, it’s looked the most likely route for him to take is out the door at Old Trafford. A move away looked like it could come to fruition in the summer, with multiple reports suggesting Van de Beek would be axed, but it never happened.

But he remains linked with an exit, with Galatasaray the latest side reportedly interested in him.

That deal could potentially be done for just £8.7million, with United taking a huge loss on their £35million investment.

‘The time has come’ to leave

Now, Van de Beek knows he’s got to get himself back playing football, and he’s realistic that that’s probably not going to happen at United.

“I need to start playing games very soon – if not at Man United then at another club. I think I have to be ambitious,” he said, quoted by the Mirror.

“I have always been a lover of the game. I am absolutely crazy about football. I earn a good living at United, but money is not my motivation. I want to enjoy my work every day.”

“I appreciate even more that I have a fabulous job. I am at a legendary club and I am still proud every day to wear the Manchester United shirt.

“But I am bursting with energy now that I am top fit again and I am really training like an animal. The time has come to make a different choice.”

Van de Beek details United issues

The midfielder also spoke on the issues at United, the reasons for which he suggests nobody at the club can pinpoint.

“I had had five seasons in the first team of Ajax, won trophies, played Champions League, we beat Juventus, Bayern, Real Madrid – and then Manchester United came along. You just don’t say ‘no’ to Man United then, nobody would,” he added.

“Despite the huge size of the club and the volatile period United is going through, for me it remains a very warm club. A family club too. Yes, really. There are so many nice and kind people working here, you build a bond with them as a player

“Those people have been there all their lives, from the kit man to the lady behind the counter I see every morning. There is so much passion for their club, you saw that again around the death of our legend Bobby Charlton.”

“Everyone wants to make United successful again, but they are not succeeding – and it’s hard to put your finger on it.”

As well as that, after a good spell with Ajax, Van de Beek suggests it was hard for him to join a club the size of United.

“I’m the first to take a critical look at myself. People often talk about this being a mega-club. That is true, but even then it is difficult to see from the outside how big the club really is. It is such an unprecedented football stronghold,” he said.

