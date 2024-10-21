Man Utd's replacement for Christian Eriksen could come from Crystal Palace

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Christian Eriksen is expected to leave Manchester United when his contract expires, while a battle with Manchester City to sign the Dane’s potential replacement is on the horizon.

Eriksen, 32, is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford. The veteran midfielder has once again proven his worth as a squad player this term. Indeed, Eriksen has made nine appearances including starts in United’s last three encounters (FC Porto, Aston Villa, Brentford) – none of which Man Utd lost.

But according to trusted reporter Fabrizio Romano, Eriksen’s time in Manchester is coming to an end.

Taking to X, Romano stated an exit at the end of the season is “likely.” Romano also stressed there are no discussions taking place between the player and club over a contract extension.

“No contacts ongoing now between Man United board and Christian Eriksen over new deal,” wrote Romano.

“Current contract expires in June 2025 and it’s likely for Eriksen to leave the club as free agent.”

With Eriksen seemingly set to depart at season’s end, a transfer battle with bitter rivals Man City for his would-be successor could await…

Man Utd vs Man City for Adam Wharton

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed back on September 24 that Crystal Palace and England star, Adam Wharton, is on Man City’s radar.

Pep Guardiola’s side aim to dip into the market in January to sign cover for the injured Rodri. The Spaniard’s season is over after undergoing surgery to repair an ACL injury.

Wharton is on Man City’s shortlist, while a subsequent report from Give Me Sport stated City will prioritise a player with Premier League experience. Wharton obviously ticks that box, unlike other midfield targets they’ve been linked with such as Samuele Ricci (Torino) and Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), to name just two.

However, sources have told our transfer insider, Fraser Gillan, that Man Utd view Wharton as a successor to Eriksen in their midfield. Wharton would also be viewed as a potential long-term partner for Kobbie Mainoo.

With Wharton aged 20 and Mainoo even younger at 19, that is a partnership that could be the beating heart of United’s midfield for the next decade.

Palace have made it crystal clear they won’t be pressured into selling their brightest stars without a fight. Indeed, they rebuffed Newcastle’s repeated attempts to poach Marc Guehi over the summer despite receiving a gigantic final offer of around £70m.

Wharton therefore won’t come cheap, though that won’t stop Man City and Man Utd from trying to engineer a move.

Of course, if Man City act on their interest in January,. Man Utd would have to follow suit with a winter window approach of their own.

Latest Man Utd news – Antony exit / Ten Hag sack cost

In other news, Man Utd’s £85m signing of Antony has been branded a “huge mistake”, while Caught Offside claim the Man Utd will look to offload the winger in 2025.

The Daily Mail state United have placed a £40m price tag on Antony, though an initial loan exit in January – potentially to former club Ajax – could be on the cards first.

Elsewhere, Man Utd are reportedly ‘moving’ for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko in 2025. A consequence of such a signing could be a loan exit for Joshua Zirkzee. Juventus have been touted as a landing spot.

Meanwhile, Football Insider state the total cost of sacking Erik ten Hag will be an eye-watering £17m. Such an undertaking could potentially plunge Man Utd the wrong side of FFP regulations. It also offers a potential reason as to why Ten Hag has avoided the sack so far.

Elsewhere, a stunning report has claimed Harry Maguire is waiting for Ten Hag to be sacked ahead of rebuilding his career at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag stripped Maguire of the captaincy ahead of the 2023/24 season and has since signed Lisandro Martinez, Jonny Evans, Matthijs De Ligt and Leny Yoro in his centre-back position.

Hit or miss? Man Utd’s last five 30+ signings

Man Utd’s last five signings over 30

It has been a case of mixed fortunes for the more experienced players Man Utd have brought in during recent years.

Their last five signings who were aged 30 or above at the time, excluding goalkeepers and loanees, have been: Jonny Evans, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani. Only the first three are still at the club now.

Somewhat surprisingly, Evans has been one of the better performers, despite expectations of his role being limited when he returned to the club as a veteran back-up option in defence last summer.

His current teammates Eriksen and Casemiro joined in 2022, initially making an impact in United’s midfield but soon becoming fading forces who now seem burdensome on the books.

And previously, in their ambitions to improve up front, United opted for the experience of proven goal-getters like Ronaldo and Cavani.

Ronaldo numerically did well in his second spell at the club, even if it wasn’t quite as thrilling as the first, but his fall-out with Ten Hag overshadowed things.

Cavani had a smoother spell at Old Trafford, hitting 17 goals in his first season but only managing a couple in his second – though the lack of drama arguably made his spell look better than Ronaldo’s upon reflection.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Man Utd first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…