Manchester United are reportedly ‘closing in’ on signing Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee, with a concrete timeline on the double signing now revealed.

Dan Ashworth’s appointment as sporting director has seen the Red Devil’s work on transfers behind the scenes intensify and the first two additions of his tenure are just around the corner.

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe made signing a new centre-back and striker his two top priorities for the summer window and Ashworth was the man tasked with getting the deals over the line.

According to HITC, the deals to sign De Ligt and Zirkzee are set to be completed ‘in the next seven to 10 days,’ with Erik ten Hag eager to get the players in the door for pre-season.

England knocked the Netherlands out of Euro 2024 on Wednesday thanks to a Ollie Watkins’ dramatic winner. Man Utd now hope the two Dutch internationals will undergo medicals at Carrington this weekend.

Trusted transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano claims the Zirkzee deal is now DONE, suggesting the timeline for his medical is right on track, but they will pay over his €40m (£34m) release clause to seal it.

As for De Ligt, that deal is slightly more complicated as the defender needs to reach ‘an agreement with Bayern Munich’ over his departure, as he still has three years remaining on his contract.

However, Man Utd are ‘in talks’ with Bayern and everything is progressing well, with the German club standing firm on their valuation of €50m (£42m).

Man Utd could still sign TWO new centre-backs

Getting business done early in the window is always a positive and Ashworth deserves credit if De Ligt and Zirkzee are signed imminently, as expected.

Man Utd parted ways with Raphael Varane at the end of last season and with Victor Lindelof heavily linked with moves away from Old Trafford, they were always going to need to sign a new defender.

TEAMtalk sources say that the Red Devils could sign more than one centre-back, too, with Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite still considered a top target.

Reports suggest that Ashworth could put the funds generated by the sale of Mason Greenwood towards a third bid for the talented 22-year-old.

De Ligt, 24, will bring his experience of playing at the very highest level to Man Utd. He’s excited about a reunion with Ten Hag, who was his manager at Ajax, and ready for the challenge of the Premier League.

Branthwaite, on the other hand, has huge potential and fits into the Red Devils’ new philosophy of top-class young prospects.

We understand that Everton won’t budge on their valuation of over £70m though, so it will be interesting to see how high Man Utd are willing to go with their next bid.

Joshua Zirkzee to Man Utd gets ‘here we go’ confirmation

Zirkzee, 23, also fits into Man Utd’s plan to sign exciting young players and looks to have a very bright future ahead of him.

He should be the perfect long-term strike partner for Rasmus Hojlund and Ten Hag has already given the green light to his signing.

Trusted transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has given Zirkzee to Man Utd the ‘here we go’ green light and interestingly, he says Man Utd will pay more than expected for the centre-forward.

“Joshua Zirkzee to Manchester United, here we go! Man United will NOT trigger the clause but pay slightly above €40m with better payment terms, over three years,” Romano posted on X.

“Zirkzee signs until June 2029 with option for further season. First signing of INEOS new era.”

Standing at 6ft4, Zirkzee’s playing style is characterised by his physical dominance and clinical finishing, but he also has the feet of a playmaker and has the pace to make effective runs into the channels.

The Dutchman helped Bologna qualify for the Champions League last season by scoring 11 goals and making five assists in 34 Serie A matches.

It will be interesting to see how Zirkzee adapts to the Premier League, but he has all the attributes to flourish in the Premier League.

Man Utd are also keeping tabs on a number of other more experienced striker targets – so another forward addition is possible for them this summer.

