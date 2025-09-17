Two reports have shed light on when Manchester United could sack Ruben Amorim, and the much-maligned Gareth Southgate is among the early favourites to take the reins.

Amorim’s position as manager of Man Utd is already under the microscope. The Red Devils have won just once in the Premier League so far this season and were bounced out of the League Cup by fourth tier Grimsby Town.

Amorim was allowed to sign an entirely new forward line over the summer as well as a new goalkeeper. Over £200m was spent, though there’s no signs of progress at least from a results perspective so far.

The Portuguese has vowed never to change his tactics, formation or philosophy, a stance that is drawing stinging criticism given his methods are very clearly not working right now.

The vast majority of outlets are all reporting Amorim continues to boast the backing of Man Utd’s hierarchy.

The MEN are among them, as are Sky Sports who stated United chiefs believe the club were simply unlucky to be on the wrong end of the 3-0 scoreline against Manchester City last weekend.

Fresh updates from The Mirror and Daily Mail both stressed Amorim is safe for now. However, the reports also shed light on when that stance could change.

Firstly, the Mirror stated Amorim ‘effectively has three games to save his job as Manchester United boss.’

Those three encounters are against Chelsea, Brentford and Sunderland and constitute Man Utd’s entire fixture list between now and the next international break.

The report added: ‘Although the United hierarchy insist Amorim retains their full backing and they have no plans to replace him, it is understood they will assess the situation and the trajectory of the team after their next three games.’

The Mail adopted a similar view, though differed on the timeframes involved.

They were keen to stress Man Utd will be on the hook for a £12m compensation payment to Amorim if he’s axed BEFORE his one-year anniversary at the club.

Amorim officially signed his contract at Man Utd on November 1 of last year. As such, the Mail strongly suggested Man Utd won’t pull the trigger on Amorim before November 1 of 2025.

That means Amorim would survive the next international break and remain in charge for United’s clashes with Liverpool (October 19) and Brighton (October 25). Nottingham Forest are next up on November 1.

In the event the axe does fall, Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner and Gareth Southgate are the two joint-favourites with the bookmakers to succeed Amorim at the time of this article’s publication.

Not far behind is Aston Villa’s Unai Emery who Football Insider stated Man Utd have genuine and ‘growing interest’ in.

