Timeline for new Erik ten Hag contract revealed but elite Man Utd signing goes up in flames

Manchester United have decided when they want to tie Erik ten Hag down to a new contract by, while a top-class player is ready to snub the Red Devils in favour of a switch to Liverpool or Arsenal.

Man Utd chiefs Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Sir Dave Brailsford and Jason Wilcox have conducted a thorough investigation into whether Ten Hag should remain as the club’s manager for the 2024-25 season. The Dutchman gave himself a much better chance of staying in the role after helping Man Utd win the FA Cup, though it had been claimed that Ratcliffe and co. would swing the axe anyway.

On June 11, it emerged that the Man Utd hierarchy had decided to stick with Ten Hag and were even ready to enter contract talks with the 54-year-old, with his current deal due to expire in June 2025.

There have been suggestions that Man Utd are only keeping Ten Hag after failing to convince Mauricio Pochettino or Thomas Tuchel to move to Old Trafford. But Ratcliffe is ready to place his trust in Ten Hag and believes the former Ajax boss can do a much better job with a stable club structure around him.

According to The Times, Man Utd want to finalise Ten Hag’s fresh contract before the club’s pre-season tour of the United States, which starts in mid-July.

The report adds that former Man Utd striker Ruud van Nistelrooy could be part of Ten Hag’s backroom staff by then. Man Utd have approached the 47-year-old about returning to Old Trafford as a first-team coach, though they will face competition for him.

Van Nistelrooy, who left his position as PSV boss in May 2023, has been contacted by Burnley as they look to replace Vincent Kompany.

It will be a major boost for Man Utd if they can get Ten Hag’s new contract sorted – as this will allow everyone at the club to fully focus on next season – while also adding Van Nistelrooy to the coaching staff.

Man Utd latest: Ten Hag boost, Kimmich setback

But Ratcliffe and Man Utd look set to be left disappointed in their pursuit of Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich. As per separate reports, the central midfielder – who is currently operating at right-back for Germany – is not looking to join Man Utd this summer.

If Kimmich were to arrive in the Premier League, then he would rather sign for either Liverpool or Arsenal. Man Utd’s local rivals Manchester City have also been linked with a swoop for the 29-year-old.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid and Barcelona are keeping tabs on Kimmich, too. The versatile ace has been at Bayern since July 2015 but will soon enter the final year of his contract.

With Kimmich and Bayern failing to agree on a contract extension, the player will be allowed to join a new club this summer if an appropriate bid comes in. But it seems Man Utd will have to look at other options to improve their midfield ranks.

