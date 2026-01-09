Manchester United are poised to name a new interim manager as early as next week, sources confirm, with club legends Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick the clear frontrunners to take charge until the end of the season.

Following the abrupt sacking of Ruben Amorim earlier this week after a turbulent 14-month spell, the Red Devils have turned to familiar faces to steady the ship.

Sources confirm that the club’s hierarchy, led by chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox, have held informal discussions with both Solskjaer and Carrick, with further face-to-face talks scheduled in the coming days.

Solskjaer, the Norwegian who famously rescued United as caretaker in 2018/19 before a three-year permanent stint, is very keen on a dramatic return, as we reported yesterday.

The 52-year-old has been out of management since being sacked by Besiktas in August 2025, following a difficult seven-month stint with the Turkish side. But Solskjaer remains a beloved figure among fans for his understanding of the club’s culture.

Carrick, meanwhile, previously served as Solskjaer’s assistant and briefly took interim charge himself in 2021, impressing with an unbeaten short spell.

While there has been speculation of a joint setup involving both men, insiders now suggest it is likely to be a straight choice between the pair, rather than Carrick stepping in as Solskjaer’s assistant once again.

Man Utd to appoint interim boss within days

Darren Fletcher, the former midfielder who stepped up from his under-18s coaching role to lead the team in Wednesday’s draw at Burnley, will continue in the dugout this weekend in the FA Cup tie against Brighton.

However, the club is eager to install a more experienced interim figure to navigate the remainder of the campaign.

United’s decision to opt for an interim solution underscores their strategy to delay a permanent appointment until the summer, when a wider pool of high-profile candidates will become available.

As we have consistently reported, Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner remains a strong contender for the long-term role, with the Austrian’s contract expiring at season’s end making him an appealing no-compensation target.

Glasner, who has transformed Palace into FA Cup winners and European contenders, is known to seek robust transfer backing – demands that align with United’s ongoing rebuild under INEOS.

We also understand that Marseille manager Roberto de Zerbi would be very keen to manage United should the opportunity present itself, but whether the club make any serious moves for him remains to be seen.

The Red Devils sit seventh in the Premier League, but recent draws have heightened the urgency for stability. Fans will hope the impending interim choice injects fresh energy, bridging the gap to what the club hopes will be a transformative summer.

As Old Trafford awaits the next chapter, the return of a Solskjaer or Carrick could evoke nostalgia while providing the continuity needed in these uncertain times.

An announcement is expected shortly after the weekend’s fixtures, bringing clarity to a club in transition once more.

Latest Man Utd news: Roy Keane tips shock name, Casemiro in limbo

Meanwhile, United legend Roy Keane has said that his choice to replace Amorim long-term would be Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, who would “get a grip on the players.”

“I like him, I like what he’s doing. He’s managed a lot of games. When his teams are at it, they’ll play good football. I like what he’s done at Newcastle and Bournemouth.” Keane said. You can read his full quotes HERE.

In other news, reports suggest that Amorim’s sacking could spell the end of Casemiro’s time at Old Trafford.

The 33-year-old Brazilian midfielder had earned a regular spot in Amorim’s side but his future is now under the spotlight, with clubs in Saudi Arabia still tracking him. His contract expires at the end of the season.

