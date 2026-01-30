Timeline set for Man Utd to smash their transfer record with £100m signing – Sources

Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox has belief a deal can be done for Carlos Baleba

Manchester United can and intend to set a new club record by completing a £100m signing in the summer, and the midfielder in question is very much on board with moving to Old Trafford.

Man Utd and Chelsea continue to monitor Brighton’s highly-rated midfielder Carlos Baleba, with both Premier League heavyweights maintaining strong interest in the Cameroon international ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old, who joined Brighton from Lille in 2023, has established himself as one of the Seagulls’ key players in central midfield.

Despite a somewhat inconsistent campaign so far in 2025/26 — influenced partly by his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations — Baleba’s potential remains undeniable.

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler recently noted that the player has returned with “more freedom” in his performances post-tournament, suggesting a return to the dynamic form that attracted suitors last year.

Sources close to the situation indicate that any potential transfer will not materialise until the summer. A move before the current January window closes is not feasible, as Brighton remain determined to retain their talented prospect for the remainder of the season.

The club’s stance is clear: they have no desire to sell Baleba imminently, viewing him as integral to their ambitions.

Manchester United’s pursuit dates back to the summer of 2025, when they explored a deal but ultimately balked at Brighton’s substantial valuation, in excess of £100 million at the time.

Baleba was said to be keen on the switch to Man Utd then, even agreeing personal terms with the club, and that enthusiasm persists.

Insiders reveal he is still very much open to taking the step up to one of England’s biggest clubs, with the chance to join international teammate Bryan Mbeumo adding appeal.

Chelsea, too, are understood to be keeping tabs on the situation, though their interest appears less advanced than United’s at present.

Both sides recognise Baleba’s qualities as a powerful, ball-carrying defensive midfielder capable of dictating play and providing defensive solidity — attributes that could address ongoing needs in their respective midfields.

Brighton, known for their astute transfer dealings, are expected to command a significant fee should they entertain offers in the summer, again around £100 million depending on form and market conditions.

A fee on that scale would break Man Utd’s transfer record, surpassing the £89.3m paid when signing Paul Pogba all the way back in 2016.

For now, the focus remains on Baleba’s development at the Amex Stadium, but the summer of 2026 will be a very important window for the midfielder, and records could fall.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Man Utd news – Dalot to Real Madrid? / Striker moves

In other news, Real Madrid are ready to test United’s resolve to retain the services of Diogo Dalot in the closing days of the January window and in a move that could have serious long-term repercussions for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Elsewhere, a confirmed striker target at Man Utd is on the move, though not to Old Trafford.

READ MORE: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the January 2026 transfer window