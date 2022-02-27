A report has provided an update on the future of Tino Livramento, amid interest from Manchester United and links with former club Chelsea.

Livramento was one of Chelsea’s prized starlets, winning the Academy Player of the Year award in 2020-21. But the Blues soon came under pressure to keep hold of him as he refused to pen a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

The uncertainty around his future put several Premier League rivals on alert, including Southampton, Brighton and Aston Villa.

Saints ultimately won the transfer race by paying Chelsea £5m for his signature. They also tied the exciting right-back down to a long-term contract.

He is now a first-team regular at St Mary’s, having made 21 Premier League appearances so far this term. The 19-year-old also opened his goalscoring account during the 2-2 draw with Burnley in October.

Livramento has missed five league matches for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side this season, although they were down to a knee injury. He looks set to be an important part of the team for the foreseeable future.

The Sun reveal all the latest details on Livramento, amid reported interest from United. Calciomercato recently put the defender on the Red Devils’ wish list, but The Sun debunk that theory.

Tino Livramento links ‘premature’

They claim interest from United officials is ‘premature’ as the youngster is yet to even play a full Premier League season.

Chelsea have history with re-signing former players, and £97.5m striker Romelu Lukaku is a prime example.

The report adds that the Blues included a buy-back clause when selling Livramento to the south coast outfit. They can get him back for £38m after the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Such a transfer would see Southampton make a significant profit on the starlet, who can also operate as a right midfielder.

Chelsea star set to move on

Meanwhile, Chelsea chiefs have determined this summer is the perfect time to sell Kepa Arrizabalaga, with a report claiming Newcastle and a host of Spanish clubs are plotting moves.

According to the Daily Star, the Blues will ‘push to get him off the books this summer’.

Cash-rich Newcastle are stated to be in the mix along with several LaLiga clubs including Atletico Madrid.

Eddie Howe is deemed a big fan of current Toon keeper Martin Dubravka. However, the club’s ambitious owners want to sign upgrades in every department of Howe’s squad.

The report adds Chelsea would be willing to sanction an exit if an offer of around £50m is lodged. That could also come in the form of a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Even a sale at £50m would net Chelsea a £22m loss on the keeper. However, any club must take note if offered £50m for a back-up star and that money could go towards strengthening a starting position elsewhere.

