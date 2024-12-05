Manchester United are reportedly interested in Porto left-back Francisco Moura and forward Samu Aghehowa as they look to bolster two key areas.

The Red Devils are ready to back new manager Ruben Amorim in the upcoming transfer windows and a left-back is thought to be one of his priorities.

Injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have left Man Utd with a lack of options in the position over the past few months and Amorim wants more competition for the duo.

According to The Daily Mail, Man Utd have identified Moura as a left-back target and are also considering a swoop for his Porto teammate Aghehowa, formerly known as Omorodion.

The pair were in action against Amorim’s former club Casa Pia on Monday and are considered to be two of Porto’s most important players.

Moura, 25, is an attacking left-back and can also play as a left-midfielder or winger. He has notched seven assists in 20 appearances so far this season. Moura only joined Porto from Famalicao over the summer, however, and is under contract until 2029. It would therefore take a big fee to sign him in January.

Like Moura, Aghehowa only joined Porto this past summer, from Atletico Madrid. The striker has scored an impressive 13 goals in 16 appearances this season. The 20-year-old’s contract is valid until 2029 so it would take a big fee to sign him in January or next summer.

Man Utd want a new left-back – sources

Sources have exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk that a new left-back is a priority for Man Utd in January, although we’ve been unable to confirm their reported interest in Moura.

We understand that Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies is at the top of their shortlist, but they may have to wait until the end of the season to bring him in.

Davies, 24, is out of contract at the end of the season and it’s currently unclear whether he’ll sign an extension. As things stand, non-German clubs will be able to open pre-contract talks with him in January ahead of a free transfer next summer.

Man Utd are willing to offer him a significant increase on his current salary with Bayern and that puts them in a strong negotiating position.

Real Madrid are also big admirers of Davies though, so the Red Devils face competition for his signature.

Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez is also on Man Utd’s shortlist, while they’ve previously considered a move for Chelsea outcast Ben Chilwell.

In terms of a new striker, we understand Man Utd are open to signing one in January if the right opportunity presents itself, but it’s not a top priority.

Amorim is keen to give Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee the chance to prove themselves at Old Trafford while he views Marcus Rashford as a good option to play up front.

Meanwhile, recent reports from Spain have named Man Utd as the new ‘favourites’ to sign Davies from Bayern.

According to journalist Javier Parra Pena, they have taken a ‘firm step’ towards landing the 24-year-old and are on course to ‘steal the blockbuster signing’.

Interestingly, he claims that Man Utd could launch a January bid for the Canadian international as they try to beat Real Madrid to his signature.

In other news, Man Utd are reportedly set to compete with Liverpool and Real Madrid for Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson.

Previous reports, however, state that the German team will want around £70m (€89m) for the youngster’s services, which is likely to put off many potential suitors.

Man Utd are open to selling Casemiro, while Christian Eriksen is likely to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Larsson is on Man Utd’s midfielder shortlist so it’ll be interesting to see if they launch a bid for him in the coming months.

