Man Utd have been tipped to re-sign Sofyan Amrabat in a shock move

Manchester United’s transfer window has just exploded into life with the signings of Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt just around the corner.

But their business isn’t done yet and TEAMtalk understands that Dan Ashworth is looking at potential midfield signings, and Sofyan Amrabat has emerged as a shock option.

The Moroccan international joined the Red Devils on loan last season but his performances didn’t match expectations.

He struggled to nail down a spot in the team and made 30 appearances across all competitions, with only 15 of those being starts.

As part of the loan agreement, Man Utd can sign Amrabat permanently for a reported fee of £21.4m, having already paid £8.5m to loan him last term.

Amrabat’s parent club Fiorentina have given Man Utd until July 21st to decide. We understand that their new sporting director Ashworth has already ruled out triggering the buy option.

However, reports from Italy suggest that Ashworth is exploring the idea of bringing Amrabat back to Old Trafford on another season-long loan.

Man Utd exploring another Amrabat loan?

Amrabat extended his contract with Fiorentina until 2026 before he joined Man Utd last season and Radio Bruno claim that’s why the Italian side could entertain another loan deal.

The 27-year-old ‘dreams’ of returning to Old Trafford for another campaign and he isn’t in Fiorentina’s plans for the future, per the report.

As mentioned, Man Utd are keen to sign a new midfielder but it seems unlikely that re-signing Amrabat is a route they’ll go down.

He struggled to climatise to the Premier League and there are better options available on the market.

Meanwhile, Ashworth has been tasked with getting unwanted Man Utd players off the books and one of those he’s trying to sell is Casemiro.

The Brazilian is on a reported £300,000 per week wage and struggled for form last season. He has interest from Saudi Arabia and Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to offload him.

Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay have also been heavily linked with moves away from Old Trafford in the past few months.

In fact, we understand that superstar youngster Kobbie Mainoo is the only midfielder whose future with Man Utd is safe at the moment.

They midfield trio will need replacing if they leave and re-signing Amrabat seems like a step backwards rather than forwards.

As previously reported, Man Utd are interested in four exciting centre-mids in Wolves’ Joao Gomes, Everton’s Amadou Onana, Benfica’s Joao Neves and Sporting CP’s Morten Hjulmand.