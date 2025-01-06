Manchester United have reportedly chasing SC Braga defender Sikou Niakate but face competition from rivals Manchester City for his signature.

Ruben Amorim has endured an extremely difficult start to life at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils currently 13th in the Premier League table after 20 games.

Man Utd have conceded 28 times in the Premier League so far and reports suggest that Amorim wants to bring in a new centre-back, which makes sense given Victor Lindelof is sidelined with an injury and likely to leave next summer.

According to Africa Foot, Man Utd have shown interest in Braga centre-back Niakate, along with Man City and other sides in Europe.

It’s claimed that scouts from Man Utd have been closely following Niakate’s performances since last season and now they ‘want to secure his services.’

However, Pep Guardiola is ‘particularly attracted’ by the 25-year-old and the Man City management ‘greatly appreciate’ him, so they could swoop for him this month.

The report states that Braga will demand a minimum of €30million (£25m / $31m) for Niakate this winter and both Man Utd and Man City are ‘considering’ launching a bid for him.

READ MORE: Why Arne Slot rejected chance to sign Man Utd star revealed, with Liverpool already proved right

Manchester rivals interested in Braga star – report

TEAMtalk sources say that Man Utd will be ‘opportunistic’ when it comes to transfers this month and aren’t planning a particularly big window, although they are keen to back Amorim.

A new left-back is certainly a priority for the Red Devils and Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez remains a key target in that regard.

As mentioned, Lindelof is likely to leave Man Utd on a free transfer next summer, as his current contract expires at the end of the season, so a replacement could be sought for him this month. Veteran star Jonny Evans is in the same situation.

However, Man Utd are set to trigger a one-year extension clause in Harry Maguire’s contract, so he will remain part of their squad next term alongside Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Lisandro Martinez.

Spending £25million on Niakate this month therefore seems unlikely for Man Utd, but it’ll be interesting to see how this story develops.

TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed last month that Man City could reluctantly sell key centre-back Ruben Dias to make way for a new defender.

They would only allow Dias to leave for a big fee mid-season but the Spaniard does have interest from Premier League, European and Saudi clubs.

We understand that one of Guardiola’s priorities is to sign a new centre-back either in January or next summer, so the links with Niakate could hold some weight.

However, sources state that Man City are keeping close tabs on Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, who is also a target for Newcastle United and Liverpool.

Man Utd round-up: Osimhen links debunked / Suzuki interest reignited

Meanwhile, Man Utd have been linked with a shock move for striker Victor Osimhen, who is on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli this season.

Osimhen’s season-long loan contains a break clause for the January window. Man Utd are understood to be among the listed clubs who can activate that clause.

Osimhen’s deal back at Napoli contains a layered release clause. He can reportedly be signed for €90m/£75m in January and that figure drops to €75m/£62m from the summer onwards.

Recent reports have suggested that Man Utd could trigger Osimhen’s clause this month, but journalist Florian Plettenberg has poured cold water on the links , saying he will ‘100%’ see out his loan with Galatasaray.

In other news, Man Utd have reportedly reignited their interest in Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, who was a target for the Red Devils during Erik ten Hag’s reign.

Bayern Munich are also said to be ‘interested’ in the 22-year-old and a ‘battle’ could take place for his signature next summer.

Suzuki, 22, could be signed as a replacement for Atlay Bayindir, who has been linked with moves away from Old Trafford recently.

DON’T MISS: 10 high-profile players who could move in the January transfer window: Rashford, Alexander-Arnold…

Man Utd transfer quiz: Before or after?