Title winner mauls Marcus Rashford with ‘greatest disappointment’ claim; star told he must leave Man Utd

A five-time Premier League champion has brutally told Marcus Rashford that he risks becoming one of the biggest disappointments the Premier League has ever seen, unless he leaves Manchester United and reignites his career elsewhere.

Rashford has had three very confusing years at Old Trafford. During the 2021-22 season, when Ralf Rangnick ended up replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Man Utd interim boss, Rashford struggled with poor form and ended the campaign with just five goals from 32 games.

The forward, who ideally likes to play at left wing, thrived during Erik ten Hag’s first season at the helm last term. Indeed, he managed a career-high 30 goals in 56 appearances.

However, Rashford has gone back to his disappointing old ways this season, with just eight goals to his name from 42 matches so far.

The 26-year-old’s body language looks all wrong and this has led to plenty of talk about what may be going on behind the scenes.

Rashford’s underwhelming performances have led to him being left out of Gareth Southgate’s provisional England squad for this summer’s European Championship.

Graeme Souness, who helped Liverpool win 11 trophies between 1978 and 1984, has now given his verdict on Rashford.

The pundit thinks that after showing world-class potential as a youngster, Rashford could end up being a massive disappointment in the English game.

Man Utd latest: Severe Marcus Rashford warning

Souness also believes that Rashford should leave his boyhood club in order to start afresh.

“It is more difficult to be a young starlet if you’re at Man Utd than anywhere else,” he said.

“They get far too much acclaim, adulation, money, recognition – everything you want – they get far more at Man Utd than any other football club.

“And I think that is the case when I was a player, and it’s still the case.

“There’s been no leadership from the management to him [Rashford]. If you think of Fergie [Sir Alex Ferguson] with Ryan Giggs and the way he dealt with it and he became an absolute world superstar.

“Who are the senior players going, ‘Marcus, this is the way we do it.’

Winger letting down his incredible ability

“He could end his career as one of the great disappointments in the history of the English game, with all the ability he possesses.

“I think he has everything, the only thing you would say he is missing is he’s not a clinical finisher. But he’s had a couple of good years, he can drop a shoulder and he’s got electric pace.

“He got 30 goals last year and he’s got seven [Premier League] goals now, I’m not describing a top player.”

Souness added: “He’s from Manchester, it’s his team, but for his improvement, I think he should leave.”

Rashford has previously been tipped to replace Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain, but that transfer now appears unlikely.

Arsenal and Chelsea have both been linked with shock moves for Rashford. Although, either of those clubs would have to pay huge money to forge an agreement as Man Utd will not want to strengthen a direct rival.

