Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly considering bids for Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier before the transfer window slams shut.

The Premier League rivals went head-to-head for the signature of centre-back Leny Yoro and look set to do so again for Beier, who’s considered one of the best youngsters in the Bundesliga.

The 21-year-old made 33 Bundesliga appearances for Hoffenheim last season and scored an impressive 16 goals, as well as making three assists.

Beier’s excellent performances earned him a spot in Germany’s Euro 2024 squad, where he made one appearance off the bench.

According to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, Man Utd and Liverpool are among the clubs ‘considering whether to make a move for Beier.’

The report suggests that £34m would be enough to lure the centre-forward away from Hoffenheim and the German club believe there is a ‘good chance’ they will get that fee this summer.

EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd ready to offload mega-money flop to help fund Chelsea raid

Beier could prove to be a valuable signing for one of the two PL giants if his career continues on his current trajectory.

He clearly has an eye for goal, is pacy and is good in the air, so has all the attributes needed to succeed in England.

Man Utd, Liverpool ponder Beier swoop

Man Utd and Liverpool are both considering signing a new striker this summer but it isn’t either of the club’s top priorities.

The Red Devils have already brought in one talented young forward in Joshua Zirkzee and Liverpool have Darwin Nunez and Gakpo as options in the position.

Man Utd have parted ways with Anthony Martial this summer and reports have suggested that Erik ten Hag wants more competition for Rasmus Hojlund and Zirkzee.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Dan Ashworth is currently looking at more experienced forward options, but the opportunity to sign Beier could tempt Man Utd.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to make Old Trafford the best place to develop the hottest prospects in Europe and Beier certainly fits into that category.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd right-back targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Man Utd or Liverpool submit a concrete offer for Beier in the coming weeks.

They will have to move quickly to get a deal done though as many clubs across Europe are keen on the youngster.

Chelsea have previously shown an interest in Beier too and they are yet to sign a new striker this summer, so are another team to watch in the race.