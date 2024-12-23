Man Utd to rival Real Madrid for elite defender with Red Devils ‘ready to attack’ January market

Manchester United have reportedly joined Real Madrid in the race to sign left-back Theo Hernandez, who is facing a ‘difficult’ situation at AC Milan.

The 27-year-old French international was left out of the Rossoneri’s starting XI in their last two matches and clubs are preparing to move for him in the January window.

Hernandez’s current contract with AC Milan runs out in 2026. There have been talks over an extension, but negotiations are currently at a standstill.

According to MilanLive, Man Utd are keeping tabs on Hernandez and are ‘ready to attack’ for his signing, as Ruben Amorim looks to bring in cover for injury-plagued duo Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

The chances of Hernandez leaving Milan in January are described as ‘very high.’ Meanwhile, another Italian outlet, Gazzetta dello Sport, Hernandez’s relationship with Milan boss Paulo Fonseca is ‘full of tension.’

The manager is reportedly unhappy with the left-back’s commitment in training and has made an example of him in front of his teammates.

The situation could lead to ‘big clubs’ trying to ‘take advantage’ of the situation in January and Man Utd and Hernandez’s former club Real Madrid are considering moves for him this winter.

READ MORE: ‘For too long’ – Marcus Rashford told why Man Utd exit will be a mercy

Real Madrid also interested in AC Milan full-back – sources

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti exclusively revealed on Monday that Real Madrid are seriously considering a January swoop for former player Hernandez.

We understand that Milan have offered Hernandez a salary of around €5million (£4.1m / $5.2m) per season to extend his contract and that isn’t considered to be sufficient by the left-back.

That’s why Madrid believe there could be a possibility of bringing the French international back to the Bernabeu in January and talks with his agents are ongoing.

Milan are yet to make a final decision on Hernandez’s future but if he doesn’t extend his contract beyond 2026, January or next summer will be their last chances to get a decent fee for his services.

Man Utd could therefore face competition from Madrid should they decide to make a move for Hernandez in January.

He isn’t the only player on the Red Devils’ left-back shortlist who’s also being eyed by Madrid. Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, who is out of contract next summer, is also being considered by Amorim’s side.

Man Utd are poised to open pre-contract talks with Davies in January ahead of a potential free transfer at the end of the season, but reports suggest Liverpool could also make a move for him.

Man Utd round-up: Osimhen ‘bid’ prepared / Duo ‘transfer listed

Meanwhile, shock reports suggest that Man Utd are considering triggering Victor Osimhen’s €75million (£62.1m / $78m) release clause.

The Nigerian striker was dropped from Napoli’s squad after trying to force a move to Chelsea this past summer, before being subsequently loaned to Galatasaray.

The loan includes a break clause that would allow him to join another club permanently in January and reports claim Man Utd want to sign him in a blockbuster move.

In other news, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof have been made available for transfer in January.

They have struggled for consistent minutes this season and Lindelof has just picked up a new injury which could rule him out for a while.

Lindelof, 30, and Eriksen, 32, are both in the final year of their contracts. As such, the upcoming winter window represents the Red Devils’ last chance to cash in and collect a fee.

However, any fee generated by the sale of either player will be small, and their potential suitors could opt to wait until the end of the season to get them on a free transfer.

QUIZ: How well do you know Ruben Amorim?