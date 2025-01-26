Manchester United are preparing to launch a third bid for Patrick Dorgu after seeing their first two offers for the talented Lecce left-back rejected, per reports.

Ruben Amorim has made the signing of a new left-back one of his top priorities for this month’s transfer window as he wants to bring in cover for injury plagued duo Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Man Utd have been planning to sign a player in that position for some time and after considering the likes of Alphonso Davies, Nuno Mendes and Milos Kerkez, decided on Dorgu as their top target. He has made 22 appearances this season, notching three goals and one assist in the process.

The Red Devils saw a bid in the region of €30m (£25.2m, $31.5m) rejected for Dorgu earlier this week but haven’t given up on signing the 20-year-old this month.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Man Utd are planning to make another attempt to sign Dorgu this month.

“Manchester United still intent on signing Patrick Dorgu. Third offer incoming. Parties currently €5m apart,” Jacobs posted on X.

“Manchester United prepared to go higher. Lecce now asking for at least €35m guaranteed plus add-ons.” This is good news for Man Utd in a sense, as it means Lecce have dropped their initial demands of €40m for Dorgu.

Man Utd have a Patrick Dorgu plan B in mind – sources

Man Utd are poised to launch a third offer for Dorgu imminently but if they see their next bid rejected, we understand they are ready to move on to an alternative left-back target.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti revealed earlier today (Sunday) that Man Utd could try and re-sign former player Alvaro Fernandez Carreras from Benfica if they miss out on Dorgu.

Carreras, 21, left Man Utd to join Benfica for just €6m last summer and he has been superb for the Portuguese giants this season, notching three goals and four assists so far.

It’s understood that Man Utd have a buy-back option of around €20m (£17m / $21m) for the left-back, which makes him a much cheaper target than Dorgu.

Man Utd are still pushing for Dorgu but Carreras will be a player to watch in the final days of the window should they be unable to sign the Lecce star.

It will be interesting to see whether the Red Devils are willing to match Lecce’s €35m price tag – a big outlay for a young player with no Premier League experience.

IN FOCUS: The rise of Patrick Dorgu

Lecce originally acquired Dorgu from Nordsjaelland in his native country, where he was yet to make his first-team debut.

He spent a year in the Italian side’s academy ranks, but once he was promoted into the Lecce first team, there were no second thoughts as he went on to record 34 appearances between Serie A and the Coppa Italia last season.

The teenager’s potential has long since attracted some clubs of serious stature – with his agent namedropping Liverpool, Manchester City and Barcelona before he had even made his Lecce debut – while he made his senior international debut for Denmark during the September break.

This season, he has split his gametime between playing as a left-back or a right winger, developing his output considerably.

Lecce will hope to benefit from their faith in his potential, with Dorgu a candidate to become their record sale when he leaves (eclipsing Morten Hjulmand after his €19.5m move to Sporting CP in 2023).

For now, he remains under contract until 2029. It seems unlikely he will stay at Lecce for all that time, with a big club almost certainly in his destiny.

