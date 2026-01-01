Manchester United have cancelled the loan deal of Toby Collyer with West Bromwich Albion, with the Premier League club revealing that the midfielder could turn out for Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim in the second half of the season.

Collyer joined West Brom on loan from Man Utd in the summer of 2025 and was expected to stay at The Hawthorns until the end of the season. The 21-year-old defensive midfielder made 12 appearances for the Baggies before suffering a calf injury in the 1-1 draw against Birmingham City in November.

On December 26, The Athletic reported that Collyer had already returned to Carrington for treatment and will be out of action for ‘around eight weeks’.

The report noted that Man Utd will not send the 21-year-old back out on loan, adding: ‘He could stay and provide midfield competition should Mainoo depart’.

Kobbie Mainoo is not happy with his lack of playing time at Man Utd under Amorim and is keen on leaving Old Trafford on a loan deal in the January transfer window.

Mainoo has made 11 substitute appearances for Man Utd so far this season, playing just 212 minutes in the English top flight.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Man Utd want Mainoo to stay and will only sanction a temporary exit should they find a suitable replacement.

That replacement could be Collyer when he eventually recovers, with Man Utd now officially revealing that the English youngster is back at the club and will not leave for the second half of the season.

The statement on Man Utd’s official website has noted that Amorim could use Collyer in the first team when he eventually recovers.

‘A highly rated talent with a tremendous work ethic, Toby returns to United to focus on his recovery and perhaps bolster Ruben Amorim’s options in midfield,’ according to the statement.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Conor Gallagher update, £50m deal

Meanwhile, Dean Jones has reported the chances of Man Utd signing Conor Gallagher on loan from Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window.

Real Madrid’s stance on Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is bad news for Man Utd in their quest to sign a Dutch gem.

And finally, Man Utd have learnt the chances of signing an RB Leipzig gem for £50million.