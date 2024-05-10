Manchester United chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been told he must ‘forget’ about his main target to replace Erik ten Hag and instead greenlight a sensational move for the club’s ex-manager Jose Mourinho.

Ratcliffe had previously been leaning towards sticking with Ten Hag, but ever since Man Utd’s 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace there have been growing rumours that the Dutchman is set to be sacked at the end of the campaign. Several outlets have revealed that the Man Utd players expect Ten Hag to be axed, while the morale among the squad is at an all-time low.

Departing Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is known to be keen on managing Man Utd, should such an opportunity present itself. While the German is on Ratcliffe’s radar, he does not appear to be the current frontrunner to take over at Old Trafford.

Instead, it has been claimed that Gareth Southgate is the No 1 candidate to succeed from Ten Hag, as Man Utd chiefs feel he is the perfect man to lead their exciting project.

But that potential swoop has not gone down well with some members of the Man Utd fanbase, while a shock move for Mourinho has been suggested instead.

Former Liverpool and Aston Villa striker Stan Collymore thinks Mourinho would help Man Utd get back in the mix for regular trophies due to four key reasons: his ability as a ‘leader’, his tenacity in creating a solid play style, his winning attitude and the fact he loves a challenge.

DON’T MISS – Ten Hag sack: Five left-field contenders to become next Man Utd manager analysed

‘I thought Jose Mourinho getting the United job when he did [in July 2016] was completely the wrong move,’ Collymore wrote in his column for CaughtOffside.

‘Attack, attack, attack was United’s history but the ‘Special One’ arrived and we saw the dark arts, s**thousery and sometimes turgid football in an era of progressive coaches like Pep and Klopp. But now, it’s a whole new ball game.

Next Man Utd manager: Jose Mourinho swoop suggested

‘Forget Gareth Southgate. I know him well and he won’t know what’s hit him at United should they go through a bad spell, criticism, and are in the spotlight on a weekly basis – not every few months when there’s an international or tournament on.

‘United need a leader again, someone willing to create an identity and a style of play, even if it’s not the most exciting. A style that competes, wins and weeds out the weak and immature.

‘I’m increasingly coming round to the fact that one man in world football still has that ability to galvanise and who would relish the challenge. His name? Jose Mourinho.’

Mourinho took charge of 144 matches for Man Utd between summer 2016 and winter 2018. While Man Utd finished sixth during Mourinho’s first season in charge, the Portuguese icon guided the club to Europa League and League Cup glory.

Man Utd moved up the Premier League table the next season, ultimately finishing in second place, though they were way behind eventual champions Manchester City. It proved to be a frustrating season as Mourinho’s side were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16 and lost in the FA Cup final to his former club Chelsea.

Mourinho was sacked in December 2018 following a poor start to the 2018-19 season, which saw Man Utd win just seven of their opening 17 league games. Mourinho had fallen out with several of his players and was a deeply polarising figure, something which prompted the Man Utd hierarchy to land club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as his replacement.

While players such as Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford would be gutted to see Mourinho return to Man Utd, it is clear that the serial winner would immediately sort out a host of the club’s underperforming stars.

The only trouble is that Ratcliffe wants to prioritise the signings of top young talents, and this might not fit in with what Mourinho hopes to achieve.

READ MORE: Where are they now? The Man Utd squad who last missed out on a Premier League top-six finish