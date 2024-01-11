Man Utd told how to prevent Jadon Sancho repeat, as Ten Hag urged to get his own Jarrod Bowen

Former Manchester United and England star Paul Ince has explained how the Red Devils can become far more successful in the transfer market, with a big comparison made between players like Jadon Sancho and West Ham United ace Jarrod Bowen.

Man Utd have spent huge sums of money in recent years to try and chase down rivals Manchester City and Liverpool. They have brought in Sancho for £73m, Harry Maguire for £80m and Antony for £86m, just to name a few examples.

Maguire may have received plenty of criticism throughout his Old Trafford spell, but he has managed to turn his fortunes around in recent months and he emerged as an important player for Erik ten Hag prior to his groin injury. Sancho and Antony, though, have both struggled.

Big things were expected of Sancho when he joined Man Utd, as he had ripped it up for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. However, the English winger has never been able to replicate that form for Man Utd, and he has barely played this term after falling out with Ten Hag.

As a result, Sancho has re-joined Dortmund on loan until the end of the season to try and get his career back on track.

Antony, meanwhile, had shone under Ten Hag at Ajax, which is why the manager convinced Man Utd to spend that huge £86m fee on him. But Antony has consistently frustrated both pundits and fans due to his poor decision-making in the final third. The Brazilian wide man has also only managed eight goals and three assists from 65 games during his time in England.

Ince has now sent Man Utd some advice as they look to finally knuckle down on a solid transfer strategy under Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The former midfielder thinks Man Utd should try to bring in more rising stars from the Championship, like Bowen.

West Ham have repeatedly used the second tier to unearth undervalued gems. Coincidentally, Man Utd using this tactic would see them copy their former boss David Moyes.

Man Utd must consider Jarrod Bowen-type players – Paul Ince

“I think when you look at it, Manchester United have always had name players. The fans and everyone else expect them to bring in the biggest names because it is one of the biggest clubs in the world,” Ince said in a recent interview (via the Manchester Evening News).

“When you look at what Jarrod Bowen’s done from Hull to West Ham, he is an exceptional player. There are little nuggets out there that you can get that don’t always have to be worth £60m or £70m.

“When you look at the way Brighton does business, they scout so well. They get these players in that no one’s even heard of. The next week, they sell them for £60m or £70m.

“There are always different ways of looking at the transfer market, but sometimes you need to be clever and don’t always feel you’ve got to buy the biggest names.

“No disrespect, but Casemiro is on the other side of 30 and they paid £60m for him. That is a lot of money, as good as he is.

“So look at the Championship. There are some very, very good players in the Championship. It’s not very often you see a Championship player go to Old Trafford.”

