Manchester United have been told they will be landing a player at the peak of his powers in Jean-Phillipe Mateta if they push through his signing, though TEAMtalk can reveal that competition for the striker is now emerging from Spain and with Crystal Palace’s true asking price also revealed.

The Red Devils have looked a little toothless up front this season and neither Joshua Zirkzee or Rasmus Hojlund have convinced when trusted to lead the line. And with Manchester United scoring a meagre 34 goals in 28 games Premier League games this season – a tally four worse than relegation-threatened Wolves, it is evidentally clear that Ruben Amorim and Co will look to sign a new man to lead the line this summer.

Indeed, Danish striker Hojlund is currently on a 20-match drought without a goal and has only struck seven all season – form which has seen speculation that Amorim has already lost patience with him.

As a result, United have been linked with the likes of Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres this summer – two strikers regarded as among the best in the business.

However, a more astute signing could well prove Crystal Palace frontman Mateta, who some reports have stated will be available for just £40m this summer.

Now, former United winger Lee Sharpe has explained why the French striker would be an ideal fit in Amorim’s system.

“Jean Philippe Mateta would be a great buy for Manchester United. He’d give some respite to Rasmus Hojlund and would be someone to learn and play off him,” Sharpe said via the Daily Express.

“He’s physical, and he’s a nightmare for defenders to play against, so I definitely think he’d be a positive addition.

“With the players Ruben Amorim has available and the style of football he wants to play, I think Jean Philippe Mateta would be an ideal signing.

“He’s someone that can hold the ball up, knows where the goal is and can bring other players into play.

“United are sat in the bottom third of the table; they need to work themselves up the table before they can start looking at strikers of that ilk.

“They need to make the club an appealing prospect for players around Europe in order to attract top talent to the club.”

However, it seems United will not have it all their own if they do pursue Mateta, with TEAMtalk contributor Rud Galetti on Saturday confirming Atletico Madrid are putting themselves firmly in the mix for his signature.

Competition heats up for Mateta as new asking price emerges

Per Galetti, Atletico boss Diego Simeone is looking to reinforce his attack this summer and has turned his attentions towards the Premier League.

His top target remains Liverpool target Darwin Nunez but a deal for the Uruguayan will not come cheap and Mateta – currently sidelined by a serious laceration but on course to return for the FA Cup quarter-final tie against Fulham on March 29 – is now emerging as a solid Plan B for the crack Spanish side.

However, we’ve also learned that claims that Mateta will be allowed to leave for £40m are misplaced.

And although the striker’s deal at Selhurst Park is due to expire in summer 2026, the Eagles are likely to try and hold out for nearer £60m for the Frenchman, who is in Paris this weekend after Paris Basketball Club invited him to present his Olympic Games medal at the stadium.

Despite that, journalist Ben Jacobs, writing for TEAMtalk, has confirmed that Mateta is on United’s summer shopping list, revealing the 27-year-old is one of five strikers Red Devils director of recruitment Christopher Vivell is tracking.

