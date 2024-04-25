Man Utd told ‘PE teacher’ Erik ten Hag MUST be sacked as Ratcliffe ramps up replacement hunt

Manchester United are seriously considering sacking Erik ten Hag, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe already eyeing potential replacements for the Dutch coach.

The Red Devils are in another FA Cup final and came from behind to beat Sheffield United on Wednesday, but that has not eased the pressure.

As reported by TEAMtalk, the Man Utd board will give Ten Hag until the end of the season to prove he has what it takes to lead the club into their new era under Ineos.

However, Gabriel Agbonlahor believes they are wrong to delay and should part ways with him sooner rather than later.

“Ten Hag’s got to go, PE teacher, off you go mate,” Agbonlahor told talkSPORT.

“He’s not been good enough after winning [the Carabao Cup] last year. Where’s the progress? Where’s the improvement? No Champions League next season, it’s a step backwards.

“He talks about back-to-back cup finals being amazing – No!”

“It doesn’t matter, in a final, in a one-off game it can happen [Man United win]. They just got over the line against Coventry.”

Man Utd need ‘a total reset’ to be successful again

Agbonlahor believes that Man Utd need to axe several players if they are to compete at the top of the Premier League again and expects big changes to happen in the summer.

“For me, they need a total reset. Get rid of some of these players, I would sell [Marcus] Rashford because [Kylian] Mbappe will be leaving PSG to go to Real Madrid, so it’s a perfect fit for him to go to PSG,” Agbonlahor said.

“Get some big money for him and start buying some more players with a manager who you see a future with.”

Rashford has been linked with a move to PSG in recent weeks after he has been accused of a lack of effort on multiple occassions this season.

Reports suggest that the England star could be one of 12 players axed by Ratcliffe this summer.

“I don’t see Manchester United breaking into the top four next season. This is embarrassing for Manchester United fans, they are 24 points behind Arsenal,” Agbonlahor added.

As mentioned, Man Utd already have a number of managers on their shortlist as they plan ahead for the departure of Ten Hag.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank, who is a target for Liverpool, has admirers within the club, as well as former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is reportedly being eyed.

Man Utd will look closer at other targets in the coming weeks.

