Man Utd told to replace Rashford with devastating striker nearing 200 career goals

Man Utd have been told how to replace Marcus Rashford

Ruben Amorim and Manchester United have been urged to replace Marcus Rashford with deadly Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres by a former Premier League midfielder.

Rashford is gearing up to leave Man Utd after signalling his desire for a new challenge. The forward has subsequently been linked with English rivals such as Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham, though Man Utd would much rather he joined a team on the continent.

Barcelona are trying to figure out how they can afford Rashford, while AC Milan, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund have all held talks for him.

It is a tough deal to predict as there are so many moving parts, such as other players’ transfers and Rashford’s lofty wage demands.

What is clear though is that United will need to sign a new attacker if Rashford departs either this month or in the summer.

Ex-Spurs man Jamie O’Hara has told Amorim to swoop for Swedish centre-forward Gyokeres, who is tearing up the Portuguese league for Sporting.

“Rashford needs to leave Manchester United,” the pundit said (via the MEN). “I think his time is up at the club. If they can, they should bring in Gyokeres to replace him – he could be a great player for them.

“I think they also need to sign a box-to-box midfielder – someone with an engine who can contribute in both halves.

“Although they’ve begun to show signs of a good side, I still think they need reinforcements; they need to recruit players who suit the system Ruben Amorim wants to play.

“The problem with Gyokeres now is that every club in Europe wants him, and if you put yourself in his position, would you rather move to a club like Bayern Munich, or Man United where there’s no guarantee you’ll win trophies?

“It’ll definitely help that he’s played under Amorim at Sporting Lisbon, but whether that’s enough to convince him to move to United, I’m not sure.”

Viktor Gyokeres will cost Man Utd £63m

Gyokeres was prevented from leaving Sporting last summer, though the Primeira Liga giants will not stand in his way this summer.

United and Gyokeres’ other suitors have been told to fork out €75million (£63.3m / $77.1m) to land him.

As O’Hara points out, United will have to deal with plenty of competition for the 26-year-old, as he is also being chased by the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea.

But Amorim will try his hardest to convince the goalscorer on a switch to Old Trafford. Amorim played a key role in making Gyokeres the player he is today, as they worked together at Sporting.

So far this season, Gyokeres has notched an incredible 32 goals in 30 appearances. As per transfermarkt, he is just two goals shy of the 200 mark.

Man Utd transfers: Arsenal allowed to complete deal; Dortmund interest

Meanwhile, reports in Norway state that United have pulled out of the race for Rosenborg starlet Sverre Nypan.

Arsenal are in a strong position to capture the 18-year-old midfielder, while Manchester City are also in the picture.

Nypan and his camp are due to make a decision on his next move ‘imminently’, it is claimed.

Jamie Gittens is another rising star United have been credited with interest in.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed that United are ‘serious’ about landing the electric winger from Borussia Dortmund.

Gittens is ‘very likely’ to secure a move this summer if Dortmund fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

