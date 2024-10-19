Manchester United have been recommended the signing of Sporting CP star Morten Hjulmand, with their midfield problems refusing to go away.

Man Utd have two big names in midfield who are on the decline, in the form of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen. After being shocked by several of Casemiro’s worrying performances, the Man Utd hierarchy entered the market for a new defensive midfielder over the summer.

Manuel Ugarte ended up joining in a €60m (£50m / $65m) deal from Paris Saint-Germain, though his Old Trafford career has not gone to plan so far.

The Uruguayan has only started one Premier League game for United and is still getting used to the speed of English football. There has already been speculation that the Red Devils might dip back into the market to sign another central midfielder in 2025.

Hjulmand is one player who will likely crop up on their radar, having been linked with United during the last transfer window.

Former Denmark goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen, who previously rejected a switch to United, has now praised his compatriot and discussed a possible transfer to the Theatre of Dreams.

“Morten Hjulmand is a high energy, box-to-box midfielder and [he has] shown that in his pairing with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg [for Denmark],” Sorensen said (via the Manchester Evening News).

“He can get among the goals and also do the dirty work. He has had a quick rise with Sporting and won the league, he’s got great experience already.

“He’s still only 25 and has been a great addition to the national team so it’s no surprise that clubs bigger than Sporting are looking at him, all the potential is there.

“He’s been linked to Manchester United and although it would be hard, I think he would be able to reach expectations, they are interested in him for a reason and it would be a great move for Danish football also.

“I’m sure he’d be a good player at Manchester United – he wouldn’t be out of sorts.”

Hjulmand will not come cheap, however. The big Portuguese clubs are well versed in selling their best players to wealthy sides such as United and will demand a premium fee before letting their captain leave.

Hjulmand has an €80m (£66.5m / $87m) release clause in his contract and Sporting are expected to hold out for this in full before agreeing to a sale.

Ugarte needs to step up

While it would be a surprise if United sporting director Dan Ashworth signed another No 6 so quickly after Ugarte, these links should serve as a warning to the 23-year-old.

United captured Ugarte to become Kobbie Mainoo’s long-term partner in midfield and the next few months will be crucial to seeing whether the former will ever be up to the task.

One concern for United fans will be the reasoning behind PSG letting him leave. Sources have previously confirmed to TEAMtalk that PSG were unsure whether Ugarte has the ability to make it as a top-class defensive midfielder, which is why they replaced him.

The Ligue 1 giants captured another United target, Joao Neves, before sanctioning Ugarte’s transfer to Old Trafford.

Man Utd round-up: Manager latest, striker pursuit

Meanwhile, United are continuing to identify possible replacements for manager Erik ten Hag, in case the Dutchman is sacked.

Ten Hag has kept his job over the international break, but a series of poor results in the next two weeks will see him get the boot.

Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe will consider offers from Sir Jim Ratcliffe, though the Magpies believe their manager will stay put.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is now being described as a ‘leading candidate’ for the role, having already admitted his future is ‘open’.

Amid the managerial uncertainty, Man Utd are sounding out goalscorers who can help out Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee up front.

Reports state Man Utd are firmly interested in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, who has netted six goals in nine club matches this campaign.

Although, the Red Devils do face one issue. Sesko wants to join a Champions League club when departing Leipzig, and if Man Utd’s Premier League problems persist then the 21-year-old could head to rivals Arsenal instead.