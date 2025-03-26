Manchester United should still prioritise a move for Bayern Munich star Harry Kane even though he will turn 32 years old this summer, according to one of their former strikers.

Man Utd have been on the hunt for a top-class No 9 ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left the club in November 2022. Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have both arrived at Old Trafford since then, though the pair are still young and learning their trade.

United chiefs believe Hojlund has the potential to emerge into an elite goalscorer, though head coach Ruben Amorim wants the club to land a more experienced option this summer to help the Dane out.

Potential options include Sporting CP ace Viktor Gyokeres, Napoli star Victor Osimhen – currently on loan at Galatasaray – and Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta.

But Louis Saha, who played for the Red Devils between 2004 and 2008, thinks Kane would take Amorim’s side further than any other centre-forward.

When asked if the England captain remains United’s best target, despite his age, Saha replied (via Goal): “I think so. When you look at his numbers, he may be older than he was two years ago, even though he has scored many for Bayern Munich. Part of that is a shame, because those goals could have won the Premier League [for United].

“His performances would give confidence towards other players like Rasmus, like Zirzkee, and players around who need guidance, who need guarantees, who need leadership. That’s the type of player that I want.

“Gyokeres and Mateta are good players, definitely in form, but they’re not quite Kane’s calibre.

“The example I always use is that I came to a club where I played with [Ruud] van Nistelrooy. Basically the guy was scoring 30 goals if not 40 in a season. I learned from him and the pressure was on his shoulders.

“Then when I came to a point where I learned enough, I felt like that confidence and [Wayne] Rooney popped up and life was easy.

“That’s not the case at the moment. Now there are young players playing at the top. It is dangerous to put another one in somewhere.”

Kane, Osimhen should be favoured options – Saha

Saha added: “I really like Osimhen. When you mention Gyokeres and Mateta, they are possibilities. Mateta is a French guy, so I would always like to favour the French guy.

“Amorim needs top quality players not just ones that are in form. Now, they need players who are really established at the top level, that they’re primed to improve and make another step up. You need guys who will give guaranteed goals.

“I’m not saying Mateta and Gyokeres can’t do that, but right now it’s not established. And we’ve seen a few players being in good form, signing for Manchester United and not performing, and not being able to actually get the standard we expected to play with.

“For that strategy, they’re crying out for someone like Harry Kane, in the calibre of Harry Kane, that it’s known that he scores 30 goals a season, makes 20 assists. This is guaranteed.”

United tried to sign Kane – who has scored 372 club career goals in 582 matches – before landing Hojlund in 2023, but the move failed as they could not meet Tottenham Hotspur’s steep asking price. This saw the goal machine go on to join Bayern instead.

United could get the opportunity to snare Kane in the future as his Bayern deal includes a £54m release clause which becomes active in January 2026.

Meanwhile, United could be given a free run at Osimhen in the summer.

That is because Paris Saint-Germain have cooled their interest in the Nigerian, who has a €75m (£63m) exit clause in his Napoli terms.

TEAMtalk understands United are monitoring Raphinha’s situation at Barcelona.

Reports in the Spanish press claim Barca want a whopping £100m before selling their Brazilian star.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are still very much on the trail of a quality English ‘specimen’, sources have confirmed, and with a possible move funded by a surprise sale and amid claims the defender is now pushing to leave his current club.

