Man Utd told ultimate transfer ‘priority’ to bring back glory years, as six-season problem blasted

A former Manchester United boss has told the club they must sign an elite goalscorer if they want to get back to challenging for the Premier League title, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic named as their last deadly centre-forward.

Ron Atkinson, who won two FA Cups and one Community Shield with Man Utd before being replaced by the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson in 1986, has torn into the Red Devils’ transfer policy as their striker woes continue. Ibrahimovic left Old Trafford in March 2018 and Atkinson believes Man Utd have never managed to replace him with a fantastic long-term option.

“United have a lot of talent in the squad but one of the real problems is identifying the right talent,” the ex-manager told the Daily Star.

“The standout gap in the team, for a long time, has been a top-of-the-range front player and there’s been an awful lot of money spent on like-for-like in defence and midfield.

“But, for me, the big omission has been a top goalscorer. That should’ve been their priority. They are the lifeline of any team. Over the last 18 months this has stood out like a sore thumb.

“Thinking about it, the last natural striker we had, who took his chances, was Zlatan Ibrahimovic. And he was about 70!”

Ibrahimovic was in fact 34 years old when he joined Man Utd in July 2016. Despite being past his prime, he managed 29 goals and 10 assists in 53 appearances for Man Utd.

The Red Devils have had some huge names lead their forward line since Ibrahimovic left, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku, Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial. But those players were either past their best or did not live up to expectations while at Old Trafford.

Man Utd transfer business slammed – again

Erik ten Hag’s side were heavily tipped to sign an experienced and goal-hungry striker during the summer, someone who could help rising star Rasmus Hojlund.

Ivan Toney was linked with a move to Man Utd, but club chiefs instead opted to bring in 23-year-old Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna.

Given the Dutchman’s age, there were immediate concerns about whether he has sufficiently more experience than Hojlund.

Plus, Zirkzee described himself as a crossover between a No 9 and No 10, which is not exactly the lethal goalscorer Man Utd fans were hoping for.

Zirkzee started off his Man Utd career in brilliant fashion, scoring a late winner against Fulham on his debut. But he has not netted at club level since then, leading to criticism from Paul Scholes.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Juventus and AC Milan are keeping tabs on the former Bayern Munich man, in case he is made available for transfer as early as 2025.

TEAMtalk understands Man Utd are tracking RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko as a possible addition to their forward ranks, though Arsenal are in pole position to land him.

Man Utd news: Atletico Madrid link, manager update

Meanwhile, reports in Spain state that Man Utd hold surprise interest in Argentina star Rodrigo De Paul, who is viewed as a partner for Kobbie Mainoo in midfield.

However, the swoop would be a risky one given the fact Man Utd would have to pay big money for De Paul, who is 30 years old.

Plus, it is unclear what such a transfer would mean for summer arrival Manuel Ugarte, who has joined as a successor to Casemiro.

Elsewhere, with Ten Hag still under pressure, speculation is continuing about which managers are in line to replace him at Man Utd.

Part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has set his sights on Thomas Tuchel as his No 1 candidate, though the German is not the only coach in the frame.

The Daily Express sensationally claim that Man Utd believe they have a good chance of landing French icon Zinedine Zidane, despite the 52-year-old’s previous reservations about managing in the Premier League.

Man Utd’s recent strikers

By Nathan Egerton

Romelu Lukaku joined United in the summer of 2017 and went on to register 42 goals and 12 assists in 96 appearances in all competitions.

The Belgium international averaged a United goal every 168.4 minutes and a direct goal contribution every 130.9 minutes.

Odion Ighalo was the next striker through the door at United, and he got five goals and one assist in 23 appearances. He averaged a goal every 152 minutes and a direct goal contribution every 126.6 minutes.

Edinson Cavani followed in Ibrahimovic’s footsteps in October 2020 by leaving Paris Saint-Germain and joining United on a free transfer.

He registered 19 goals and six assists in 59 appearances for United, averaging a goal every 162.8 minutes and a direct goal contribution every 123.7 minutes.

Cristiano Ronaldo completed a shock return to United in August 2021 and got 27 goals and five assists in 55 appearances in all competitions.

The Portugal international averaged a goal every 158.2 minutes and a direct goal contribution every 133.5 minutes during his second spell at Old Trafford.

Wout Weghorst joined United on loan following Ronaldo’s acrimonious exit but registered just two goals and three assists in 31 appearances.

He averaged a United goal every 839 minutes and a direct goal contribution every 335.6 minutes.

Rasmus Hojlund completed a £72million move to United in the summer of 2023 and has since registered 17 goals and two assists in 48 appearances.

The Denmark international is currently averaging a goal every 191.8 minutes and a direct goal contribution every 171.6 minutes.

Joshua Zirkzee is United’s most recent striker signing, and he has scored one goal in his first 510 minutes for the club.