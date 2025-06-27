Man Utd move a ‘dream’ for award-winning striker after Vivell and Wilcox ‘come knocking’

Genk striker Tolu Arokodare has responded to interest from Manchester United, as TEAMtalk reveals the name of another top marksman who has told the Red Devils that he wants to move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd have been very active in the summer transfer window, as the club’s Director of Recruitment, Christopher Vivell, and Director of Football Jason Wilcox, have already signed Matheus Cunha from Wolves and are on the verge of getting a deal done with Brentford for Bryan Mbeumo.

The Red Devils are also pressing ahead with a move for a goalkeeper, with Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez a top target.

Man Utd are determined to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window, too, with manager Ruben Amorim realising last season that neither Rasmus Hojlund nor Joshua Zirkzee can be particular prolific in the Premier League.

United in Focus reported last week that Man Utd have taken a shine to Genk striker Arokodare.

The report noted that Man Utd ‘scouts have pushed Arokodare’s name and he is someone that Christopher Vivell and Jason Wilcox are aware of, and appreciate’.

Defensa Central has also noted Man Utd’s interest in Arokodare, claiming that both the Red Devils and AC Milan ‘have already come knocking, while Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on him’

The 24-year-old Nigeria international striker won the Jupiler Pro League Golden Boot for the 2024/25 campaign after scoring 17 goals and giving six assists in 30 league games.

In 45 matches in all competitions last season, Arokodare found the back of the net 23 times and registered seven assists, winning the 2025 Ebony Shoe – handed to the best player of African descent in the Belgian top flight.

In response to interest from Man Utd, Arokodare has made it clear that he would love to move to Old Trafford and fulfil his dream of playing in the Premier League.

Arokodare told Sports Boom: “Obviously, it’s a dream to play in the Premier League, but I have my eyes on it for sure.

“Whatever options I have, I’ll take my time and make the best decision.”

The striker added: “I’m a Manchester United fan, and if it happens, it would mean a lot to me and my family.”

READ MORE 🔴 Man Utd biggest signings: Matheus Cunha joins top 10 after big-money transfer

Viktor Gyokeres wants to join Man Utd – sources

Although Man Utd will not play in the Champions League next season and will find it hard to get into the Premier League top four, it seems that the Red Devils are still an attractive club to play for.

Cunha has already left Wolves for Man Utd in the summer transfer window, while Mbeumo has made it clear to Brentford that he wants to move to Old Trafford despite interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

While Arokodare has publicly revealed his desire to play for Man Utd, sources have told TEAMtalk that there is another top striker who is keen on a switch to the Red Devils.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on June 25 that Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres has told Man Utd that he wants to join them.

Gyokeres worked with Man Utd manager Amorim at Sporting, and the striker would love a reunion with the Portuguese boss at Old Trafford.

Who is Tolu Arokodare?

By Samuel Bannister

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Tolu Arokodare claimed in a 2020 interview that the first word he said as a baby was ‘goal’.

He’s gone on to score a fair few since, with the 2024-25 season being his most prolific yet. He scored 23 goals from 43 appearances across all competitions for Genk.

It’s only been six years since Arokodare arrived in Europe, joining Latvian club Valmiera after having trials with Freiburg and Toulouse. Incidentally, he has earned the chance to play in both Germany and France since with other clubs.

At Valmiera, Tolu scored 22 goals from 34 games, including 15 from 16 in the Latvian league in 2020 before he earned a move to FC Koln on loan.

He failed to score from 10 Bundesliga appearances, though, and his next loan move was to the French second division with Amiens.

Over 18 months there, Tolu scored 21 goals from 63 games, before embarking on a new, permanent, adventure with Genk.

After scoring on his Belgian Pro League debut, Tolu has gone from strength to strength. He got 15 goals from 52 games in his first full season with Genk – in which they played in all three European competitions, dropping from the qualifying rounds of the Champions League and Europa League into the Conference League – before his 23-goal return last season.

His form in 2024-25, in which he was the joint-top scorer of the Belgian Pro League, earned him the Ebony Shoe, an award given to the best player of African origin or descent in Belgium and previously won by the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Marouane Fellaini and Vincent Kompany.

Nigeria also called him up for the first time along the way, as his international debut came in a World Cup qualifier in March. He scored on his fourth cap in June in a friendly against Russia.

He now dreams of a Premier League move, having named Manchester United as the club he supports. But at the age of 24, he’s willing to wait for the right next step.

Latest Man Utd news: Serie A goalkeeper bid, Newcastle raid

Man Utd are ready to launch a bid for a Serie A goalkeeper, according to the Italian media.

The potential signing of Bryan Mbeumo will have an adverse impact on a current Man Utd player, a pundit has claimed.

Man Utd are ‘watching’ a Newcastle United star, who will cost at least £150million.