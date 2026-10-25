Next Man Utd manager: Top Carrick replacement candidate warned to SNUB Old Trafford switch

Germany legend Oliver Kahn has warned compatriot Julian Nagelsmann about taking the job at Manchester United, if the under-pressure Michael Carrick is shown the door.

United’s 4-1 Champions League mauling at the hands of Italian side Como in midweek made it seven games without a win in all competitions for the Red Devils.

That run of results has heaped more pressure on Carrick‘s position, although TEAMtalk understands he retains the current backing of sporting director Jason Wilcox.

That being said, results need to improve quickly to stop all the noise surrounding the likes of Nagelsmann, Eddie Howe, Antonio Conte, Fabian Hurzeler and Unai Emery potentially taking the reins if Carrick is sacked.

Former Bayern Munich and Germany head coach Nagelsmann is believed to be very much in the thoughts of INEOS, if a change does indeed need to be made.

Indeed, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg recently revealed that Nagelsmann is “high” on Man Utd’s list, as they continue to sound out potential candidates in the wake of the shocking result at Como and skipper Bruno Fernandes undermining the manager after the game.

Plettenberg said on X: “Julian Nagelsmann is high on Manchester United’s list should Michael Carrick be sacked. He is immediately available.

“Carrick still has the club’s trust but is under pressure.

“A move to the Premier League is conceivable for Nagelsmann. RB Leipzig remain strongly interested as well, should things not work out with Martin Demichelis.”

In terms of another German target, Brighton chief Hurzeler, TEAMtalk has already revealed that the Seagulls boss is not currently interested in a move to Old Trafford.

Plettenberg added: “Fabian Hürzeler is on Manchester United’s list, alongside Julian Nagelsmann.

“But his clear priority is to finish the season with Brighton and secure Champions League qualification with the club. Contract until 2029.

“However, his future could be open in the summer. A next step is possible, with top-level enquiries already in place for one of the most highly rated young coaches.”

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Kahn warns Nagelsmann over Man Utd move

Despite the fact that the likes of Louis van Gaal and Erik ten Hag have actually managed to win trophies at Man Utd since legendary former Sir Alex Ferguson retired, none have managed to get the club challenging for the Premier League title again on a regular basis.

And former Germany and Bayern Munich goalkeeper Kahn insists that Nagelsmann would be better off avoiding the Old Trafford hotseat, if it becomes available.

Kahn said: “From his perspective, it’s not an easy situation.

“He doesn’t exactly have a wealth of experience, especially when it comes to teams abroad.

“What should my next step be? Does it have to be the perfect fit? Or am I taking on an enormous risk—like at Manchester United, where, essentially, every manager in recent years has eventually failed?”

Carrick, meanwhile, can at least take some of the heat off his position by taking all three points in a home clash with a Bournemouth side below United in the table on Sunday.

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