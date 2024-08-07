Top Dutch ace gunning to join Man Utd before Mazraoui, as De Ligt opens up on Ratcliffe pursuit

Netherlands star Denzel Dumfries is eager to join Manchester United this summer in a move which could see Noussair Mazraoui miss out, while Matthijs de Ligt has spoken with friends about an Old Trafford switch.

Man Utd are on the hunt for a new right-back who can provide Diogo Dalot with competition and cover. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is also in Man Utd’s squad, but club chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to offload the Englishman so he can revamp the position.

West Ham United have long-term interest in Wan-Bissaka and have managed to forge an agreement with Man Utd for his transfer.

So far, though, the deal has not reached completion as Wan-Bissaka would rather join Inter Milan and has yet to sort out personal terms with West Ham as a result.

Man Utd are pushing to sign both Mazraoui and De Ligt in a double swoop on Bayern, but the former is waiting on Wan-Bissaka’s future to be resolved before he can move to Old Trafford.

It has been claimed that Wan-Bissaka is holding out for a multi-million pound pay-off from Man Utd before signing for either West Ham or Inter.

There has now been another twist in the transfer saga, as David Ornstein states that Dumfries is ‘keen’ on becoming Man Utd’s new right-back.

Inter Milan are hoping to extend the Dutchman’s contract, with his current deal due to expire in June 2025. But Dumfries has no intention of negotiating fresh terms as he knows he is in a good position to force through a big move to a club such as Man Utd.

Man Utd latest: Denzel Dumfries eyes Old Trafford switch

The 28-year-old is ‘particularly’ interested in joining Erik ten Hag’s side and this could set up a swap deal involving both him and Inter-linked Wan-Bissaka.

At this stage, Man Utd are focused on landing Mazraoui, but it would not be a surprise if Dumfries became easier to sign as Wan-Bissaka holds out for an Inter switch.

Plus, it could be argued that Man Utd fans would be more excited to see Dumfries join than Mazraoui. Dumfries is a bigger name and he is also better going forward.

Meanwhile, Football Insider claim that De Ligt has been speaking with his close friends about a possible switch to Man Utd, which would see him play under former Ajax manager Ten Hag once again.

The centre-back has ‘told friends he wants to join Man Utd as soon as possible’, it is claimed.

De Ligt quickly agreed personal terms with Man Utd after the Red Devils registered their interest in his services. But an agreement with Bayern has been harder for Ratcliffe to strike.

Bayern want £42million plus add-ons for De Ligt, a fee Man Utd have yet to match. But recent reports suggest Man Utd are getting closer to finally landing the 24-year-old.

