Manchester United are aiming to trim their wage bill significantly in the summer and that will mean the departures of several players on big contracts.

With Anthony Martial set to depart Old Trafford as a free agent, the next stars on the chopping block include Raphael Varane, Antony and Casemiro – the Red Devil’s highest-paid player.

The Brazilian midfielder earns an eye-watering £350,000 per week which has not been reflected by his on-field performances this season.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Man Utd are trying to find a buyer for Casemiro in the summer.

We understand that the former Real Madrid man – whose deal is valid until 2026 – is open to taking on a new challenge elsewhere.

The experienced player’s agents are in the process of meeting numerous clubs abroad to find his ideal next destination.

We can confirm that Casemiro was ‘offered’ directly to Al-Nassr in January, but in recent weeks the 32-year-old has become a top target for the entire Saudi Pro League.

Talks underway for Casemiro deal

Negotiations are currently ongoing with important figures in the Gulf State to better understand which club best suits Casemiro.

In addition to Al-Nassr – the club of his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo – sources say that Al-Ahli, who are actively looking for a new midfielder, and Al Hilal are in the race for his signature.

Once Casemiro and his entourage have decided on his ideal next club, a new round of meetings are expected to discuss his personal terms for a possible transfer.

If the Brazilian gives the green light to a move, the Saudi negotiators will open talks with Man Utd, who are looking to receive around €35m (approx. £30m) for him.

Man Utd will be open to selling Casemiro but intend to hold out for their price tag which they are standing firm on given it should not be a problem for the three wealthy Saudi sides.

