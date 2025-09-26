Manchester United are poised to seal the transfer of highly-rated teenage goalkeeper Charlie Hardy from Derby County, with a plan in place for his future already, as the club’s shake-up of their keeping department continues in hast at Old Trafford.

Hardy, 16, has played five times for England Under-16s and is going through formalities to complete a move to United after his exit from Pride Park.

The teenage talent was named on the bench against Man Utd U-18’s when he was only 14 last year and made his debut for Derby U-18s at the age of 15, such is his talent.

As a category one scholar, Hardy can move to another English club at any time over the course of the season and thanked his current club in an Instagram post on Thursday.

He said: “After almost a decade at Derby County, the time has now come for a new chapter.

“It’s been an incredible nine years here. I just want to thank everyone at the club who has supported me throughout my journey and helped me to become the player and person I am today.

“I’m grateful for all the memories I’ve made throughout my time at the club and the lads I’ve played alongside, I wish everyone at the club the best for the future.”

The imminent arrival of Hardy continues United’s shake-up when it comes to the goalkeeping position, with 23-year-old Senne Lammens signed from Royal Antwerp over the summer.

Lammens has replaced Andre Onana in Ruben Amorim’s squad after the club’s former No.1 headed to Turkey on loan, and TEAMtalk understands he could be in line for his debut very soon. Indeed, the Belgian could even be handed a start against Brentford this weekend, if not then it will likely come against Sunderland the week after.

Veteran stopper Tom Heaton also turns 40 in April 2026 and is out of contract next year.

DON’T MISS ➡️ The next Caicedo? Why Man Utd targeted Cristian Orozco as new defensive midfielder set for Old Trafford

Man Utd plan for new stopper Hardy

Meanwhile, Hardy is expected to play for United’s U-18s, who are coached by former midfielder Darren Fletcher.

The teenager will be hoping to buck a worrying trend, though, when it comes homegrown goalkeepers failing to establish themselves at Old Trafford.

Dean Henderson was briefly United’s No.1 in the Premier League in 2021 before David de Gea reclaimed his place the following season.

Henderson was the first academy-bred number one at United since Gary Walsh in 1987.

Two of United’s academy ‘keepers are currently on loan at Football League clubs.

FA Youth Cup winner Radek Vitek, 21, has started in all six of Bristol City’s Championship matches, while 19-year-old Elyh Harrison has been ever-present for League Two strugglers Shrewsbury Town.

Latest Man Utd news: Barcelona target Red Devils star / £60m centre-back bid

Barcelona midfielder Gavi is expected to miss the next five months with injury, and the LaLiga giants have a plan to raid Manchester United for his replacement, which TEAMtalk sees as perfect for him.

Meanwhile, United reportedly remain ‘big admirers’ of a Premier League centre-back who they have tried to sign previously, and an insider has revealed a £60million bid is coming in January.

And finally, United are ‘expected’ to attempt to tie Harry Maguire down to a new contract, though the club will make one crucial request while doing so, according to a report.

VOTE – Which Man Utd signing will have the biggest impact this season?