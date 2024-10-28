A reporter has explained why it is “no surprise at all” that Manchester United have sacked Erik ten Hag and placed Ruud van Nistelrooy in interim charge, while captain Bruno Fernandes has responded to his manager being fired.

Man Utd sacked Ten Hag on Monday morning, bringing to an end a turbulent two-plus year reign at Old Trafford. The Dutchman did guide Man Utd to two trophies during his spell, though results in both the Premier League and Europe greatly suffered.

Ruud van Nistelrooy – who returned to Old Trafford as an assistant coach over the summer – has taken charge on a temporary basis.

And according to Daily Mail reporter Chris Wheeler – who specialises in covering Man Utd – there may have been more to Van Nistelrooy’s return that initially met the eye.

Taking to X, Wheeler strongly suggested Van Nistelrooy was brought in thanks in part to being capable of taking charge at a moment’s notice if Ten Hag were fired. Van Nistelrooy was previously a frontline manager at PSV Eindhoven.

“From the moment Ruud van Nistelrooy returned to Utd this summer, it always felt as though the club had a ready-made replacement on hand if they had to sack Ten Hag,” wrote Wheeler. “No surprise at all to see him step in.”

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Van Nistelrooy was well aware he might be called upon to take temporary charge at the time of his arrival as assistant coach. Whether that factored into the former striker accepting a return, only he will know.

Bruno Fernandes respond to Ten Hag sack

Wheeler also noted Man Utd’s playing personnel were not pre-warned of Ten Hag’s dismissal. Instead, they learned of their manager losing his job at the same time as the club’s official announcement just before midday on Monday morning.

Skipper Fernandes was the first to break his silence on the club’s decision.

Fernandes spoke overwhelmingly positively about his departed manager, though did admit “the last period hasn’t been great.”

“Thanks for everything boss!” wrote Fernandes on Instagram. “I appreciate the trust and the moments we share together, I wish you all the best in the future.

“Even knowing the last period hasn’t been great from all of us I hope you fans can keep with you the good things the manager has done for our club!”

On the subject of who will take the reins on a permanent basis, TEAMtalk insider, Fraser Gillan, has been told of four candidates who are on United’s radar.

The quartet in question are Julian Nagelsmann, Graham Potter, Eddie Howe and Thomas Frank.

Of that quartet, Howe would perhaps be the most difficult to appoint given he’s entrenched at Newcastle and his contract does not contain a release clause. Conversely, Potter – the only one of the four currently unattached – would be the easiest to lure to Old Trafford.

