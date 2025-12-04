Top Man Utd source predicts major sale of flop signing no one is talking about

A Manchester United flop who has largely been given a pass could be punted out of Old Trafford not long after arriving, according to a reliable source.

Man Utd are no stranger to making mistakes in the market in the post-Ferguson era. But while it’s difficult to fly under the radar at a club the size and stature of Man Utd, one recent signing whose made little-to-no impression barely gets talked about.

Manuel Ugarte – signed from PSG for £50.7m (add-ons included) two summers ago – is already far down the path to being a bona fide flop.

The Uruguay international, 24, cannot get a game ahead of ageing veteran, Casemiro. Ugarte has just two starts in the Premier League this season, was hooked at half-time in one of them, and has been an unused substitute on four occasions.

Long before the current campaign even began, Man Utd appeared to realise Ugarte is not the long-term answer in midfield.

Speaking back in September, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, touched on how close Man Utd came to binning Ugarte last summer.

“I can reveal to you that, for Manuel Ugarte, there was a possibility of an exit this summer,” said Romano.

“For example, Italian clubs were interested in Ugarte, but Manchester United decided to close the doors to an eventual loan move, so this is why nothing happened.

“For Manuel Ugarte, we’ll have to see if some club will arrive with a permanent deal proposal in 2026, because this might change the situation.”

More recently, talkSPORT’s Alex Crook declared Ugarte’s future at Old Trafford is ‘looking increasingly bleak.’

Now, The Athletic’s ultra-reliable Man Utd expert, Laurie Whitwell, has added to growing speculation Ugarte won’t remain in Man Utd for much longer.

He wrote: ‘Manuel Ugarte is also struggling for opportunities, and his position may be looked at next summer.’

That came after Whitwell talked up the idea of Man Utd not only signing one new central midfielder in 2026, but two.

The trusted reporter stated: ‘Given Casemiro’s expected departure, the uncertainty around Kobbie Mainoo, a lack of minutes for Manuel Ugarte, and the possibility of a further interest in Bruno Fernandes after Al Hilal’s approach in May, it may even be that United look to sign two midfielders next summer.’

Who do Man Utd want?

Sources revealed to our insider, Fraser Fletcher, that Man Utd’s ideal aim is to sign ALL THREE of Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton.

Of course, that plan would unfold over the course of multiple windows and not at the same time.

Baleba is more than willing to join the Red Devils and even agreed personal terms with United last summer. The bigger issue is Brighton demanding £100m-plus for a player whose form this season has suggested he’s worth a fraction of that amount.

The belief within the industry is the reason Baleba’s form has tanked is his head has been turned by United’s interest.

Anderson is also being courted by Manchester City and there have been suggestions the Nottingham Forest ace favours the blue half of Manchester.

Anderson is valued in the £80m-£100m bracket by Forest. A deal at the upper end of that range could make the 23-year-old United’s most expensive signing ever, surpassing Paul Pogba (£89.3m).

Aside from Anderson, Wharton and Baleba, Man Utd have also shortlisted Conor Gallagher and Joao Gomes.

However, those two players are viewed internally as market opportunities and not priorities.

Latest Man Utd news – Semenyo / Fernandes / Gabriel

In other news, Manchester United are starting to believe that it will be worth paying the January premium for Antoine Semenyo – though a sizeable dilemma is now presenting itself to Ruben Amorim ahead of the January transfer window.

Elsewhere, Amorim could be to blame if Bruno Fernandes leaves United and completes a sensational reunion with Marcus Rashford at Barcelona, according to an observer.

That admission comes after we revealed last month that the United captain is not 100 per cent safe from the club’s planned midfield rebuild.

Finally, the future of JJ Gabriel at United is in the balance, with Fabrizio Romano revealing the situation is worse than initially feared for the Red Devils.