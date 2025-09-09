Ruben Amorim ‘keeps repeating in every meeting’ the need for one vital trait in his squad and per Fabrizio Romano, the manager will get it if he lands his top transfer target in 2026.

With just Patrick Dorgu arriving in January, the first real steps in Man Utd’s total squad rebuild weren’t taken until the summer. The attack was revamped at that time through the additions of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko.

A new goalkeeper – Senne Lammens – also arrived and with Andre Onana heading to Trabzonspor on loan, the 23-year-old Belgian is expected to be the starter from day one.

However, Man Utd also sought to add a difference-maker in midfield and set their sights on Carlos Baleba. Unfortunately for Man Utd, Brighton made it crystal clear no deal was there to be made and United weren’t even quoted an asking price.

The Red Devils made a late loan approach for Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher, but the fact they didn’t try to sign any other midfielders outright was telling.

Multiple sources have pointed to Man Utd returning for Baleba at some stage in 2026. According to the latest from Romano, Man Utd are determined to land the Cameroon international and their transfer strategy has been shaped by their burning desire to sign Baleba.

When asked by his co-host on the Here We Go podcast who Man Utd’s top signing in 2026 will be, Romano replied: “The position to cover is going to be midfielder.

“Man Utd will go for an important midfielder in 2026. We’ll see if it’s going to be January or the summer transfer window.

“I think Man Utd have been showing in August that they have very clear ideas, that they get the player they want, especially in that position, or they wait for the next transfer windows. This is the position of the club.

“The player they want is Carlos Baleba – at least with Ruben Amorim as the coach. If this [Amorim as Man Utd manager] will change in the future, then we will see.

“But Baleba is considered the perfect player. Man Utd were very happy with Baleba being very keen and very interested in the opportunity to join Man Utd even without European football.

“So I think Man Utd will continue their opportunity to go for Carlos Baleba.

“For Brighton it was a closed door this summer… let’s see what’s going to happen in the future. I think Man Utd will try again for Baleba in 2026.”

Baleba would bring attribute Amorim is obsessed with

The Athletic recently revealed Baleba had actually agreed personal terms with Man Utd in August. Clearly, the will of the player to join Man Utd is there are will likely remain if and when Man Utd return next year.

While Brighton are yet to quote an asking price, sources in the media suggest the Seagulls have their eye on the £115m Chelsea paid when signing Moises Caicedo in 2023.

A transfer on that scale would obliterate Man Utd’s transfer record. Their current most expensive buy remains the £89.3m paid to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus way back in 2016.

Nevertheless, Romano went on to stress Man Utd and Amorim in particular are 100 percent convinced Baleba is the player United need.

Explaining why, Romano revealed Amorim continues to demand far greater intensity in central areas and that’s exactly what the all-action Baleba would provide.

“But that position, defensive midfielder, intensity in midfield is what Ruben Amorim keeps repeating in every meeting they have at Man Utd – intensity in midfield,” added Romano.

“So I think they will go for that kind of player with Baleba as top target in 2026.”

📊 Baleba vs Casemiro vs Ugarte

How Baleba compared to United’s defensive midfielders in the 2024-25 Premier League

