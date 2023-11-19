‘It’s very easy to spread rumours in the press’ – Top Man Utd star slams talk of huge Saudi Arabia move

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes insists that he is ‘happy’ at Old Trafford despite talk of a big-money switch to the Saudi Pro League.

The 29-year-old playmaker has been strongly linked with a move to the Middle East, with United said to preparing themselves for a bid of around £100m for the Portugal international.

Fernandes moved to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in 2020 for a fee in the region of £47m and has been a massive hit with the Red Devils.

United boss Erik ten Hag made him captain over the summer and relieving the out-of-favour Harry Maguire of the duty, although the centre-back is now back as first choice due to an injury to Lisandro Martinez and a loss of form from Raphael Varane.

And although Fernandes admits to being unhappy at how United having played in the first few months of the new campaign, he has no intention of walking away at this stage – despite the opportunity to earn massive money in Saudi Arabia.

“‘I’m focusing on the national team and United. I’m happy where I am,” Fernandes told Sport TV Portugal while away on international duty.

“In the national team, we had some very good times, at Manchester United we didn’t start the way we wanted. I don’t look at rumours. I don’t pay attention to them.

“Today, it’s very easy to spread rumours in the press. I prefer to concentrate on my goals.”

Fernandes only signed a five-year deal with the club in 2021, with his existing contract running until 2026. However, he also has the option for a further 12 months.

From United’s point of, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen on building a team around Fernandes once he completes 25 per cent stake in the club worth £1.3billion.

Ratcliffe is known to be a huge fan of the Portuguese and sees the player as a key part of his rebuild.

United will return to action after the international break when they head to Everton in the Premier League on November 26.

