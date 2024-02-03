Ajax striker Brian Brobbey has been warned about joining Manchester United after a former Old Trafford attacker was cited as a reason not to make the switch at this stage of his career.

United are still said to be at the front of the queue to snap up the talented forward, having been linked with with a potential swoop in the January transfer window.

Indeed, Erik ten Hag is known to rate Brobbey’s talents very highly, having followed the 22-year-old’s career from a young age in his native Holland.

The Ajax attacker has been in superb form for his club this season, notching 17 goals and four assists in 27 games in all competitions.

That total of goal involvements is the exact same figure he got in the total of the last campaign and shows the clear progression Brobbey is making.

However, Brobbey has been told to consider how things went for another player who arguably found the Old Trafford stage too big that early in his career in Memphis Depay.

Journalist Wim Kieft has covered the talk of the Ajax man heading to Manchester and is not of the opinion that it’s a good move.

“He [Depay] and Brobbey both went abroad too early at the beginning of their careers.

“Although Depay had achieved something at PSV , the step to Manchester United turned out to be too big. Leipzig could not match that level, but it was still too big a step for Brobbey from the youth of Ajax.

“His salvation was that Ajax brought him back for a lot of money. Here in his own familiar environment, he is developing much better, but you are not immediately ready for a move to a top European club after one good Eredivisie season.

“In England or Spain, you are like Cody Gakpo and Depay against top defenders. It wouldn’t be smart if he left Ajax after this season.

“Maybe his agent wants to quickly make a profit from his current form, but for Brobbey himself, another season of the Eredivisie would be the best from a sporting point of view.

“At Ajax he can become even stronger, score more, gain more confidence, play even better and then he entered a major foreign club as an established name. Don’t let money be the determining factor.”

The fact that Brobbey had his spell away at Leipzig and struggled is sure to make him think twice about his next move, while much will also depend on whether Ten Hag is still the manager of United beyond the end of the current campaign.

The Red Devils are back in action on Sunday afternoon when they host West Ham in the Premier League.

