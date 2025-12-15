Top source CONFIRMS Man Utd exploring signing ex-Leeds ace who’s on second list of targets

Fabrizio Romano has verified a recent report that put Manchester United in the frame to sign a former Leeds United star, while the presence of two separate lists the Red Devils are compiling has been confirmed and explained.

Man Utd are determined to overhaul their engine room in 2026, and many of the players they’re looking at are already common knowledge.

Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton are all proven in the Premier League and hugely admired at Old Trafford.

However, the likelihood of convincing any of the clubs they’re at to sell mid-season is low.

As such, United have formulated a second list of transfer targets consisting of lesser-heralded players. The flip side is some of those stars might be easier to seal a deal for in January, and they’d arrive for cheaper sums too.

The likes of Conor Gallagher and Joao Gomes are understood to be on the alternate list, while The Daily Mail claimed Bournemouth’s Tyler Adams is being considered too.

Taking to YouTube, transfer guru Romano has now confirmed former Leeds star Adams is under consideration at United.

The reporter also noted Adams is on United’s second list, meaning he is admired but not to the level of Baleba, Wharton and Anderson.

“He is one of the names that Manchester United are monitoring,” confirmed Romano. “Not the only one, because there are several players in the list of Man Utd.

“There are two kinds of separate lists [at Man Utd]. There are the top, top targets, players like Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton.

“These players are considered top, top targets, but very difficult, very unlikely for January, eventually for the summer.

“For the January window it could be more about opportunities. But Bournemouth want to keep Tyler Adams.

“They believe he is a really important player for them, and so it’s not going to be easy for Man Utd to try and find a solution in terms of pricing and timing with Bournemouth.”

Romano concluded by stating Bournemouth are extra determined to keep Adams in January amid the anticipated departure of Antoine Semenyo.

The winger is being courted by Manchester City, Liverpool, Man Utd and Tottenham and can be signed via a £65m release clause.

As such, Bournemouth are powerless to prevent an exit and are doubly determined NOT to lose two critical starters at the same time.

