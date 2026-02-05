Top sources confirm Man Utd move for dazzling left winger that’ll shatter Liverpool dreams

One of the most reliable sources on all things Manchester United has confirmed the Red Devils will seek to sign a new left winger in the summer, and TEAMtalk has been informed a player who dreams of playing for Liverpool is United’s No 1 target.

The bulk of Man Utd’s summer spend will go towards overhauling their ranks in central midfield. Casemiro is leaving via free agency, while Manuel Ugarte could be sold, or at the very least loaned out.

Elliot Anderson is priority target number one, with Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton not far behind. Sky Sports recently stressed it’s entirely possible Man Utd make two blockbuster additions in the engine room.

However, the left wing position is also an area to keep an eye on, and that will coincide with Marcus Rashford leaving the club outright.

Alejandro Garnacho was offloaded to Chelsea last summer, leaving United with Matheus Cunha who is more of a No 10, Amad Diallo who is better off the right flank, and Patrick Dorgu who is a left-back by trade.

With Man Utd going back to more of a conventional 4-2-3-1/4-3-3 formation after Ruben Amorim’s dismissal, there’s a clear need for a specialist left winger.

And if the latest from trusted Man Utd reporter, Andy Mitten, is anything to go by, United will tick that box in the summer.

Writing for The National, Mitten declared: “A wide left player is also a target for United [in the summer].”

Man Utd want Yan Diomande

Mitten’s declaration backs up what TEAMtalk have been told by transfer insider, Dean Jones.

Over the past 24 hours, Jones explained: “One name emerging strongly is Yan Diomande. Indeed, there is a growing feeling within recruitment circles that Diomande could be the first option United explore as a replacement [for Rashford].

“Other clubs who have enquired about the RB Leipzig winger have come away with the understanding that United are very much in the picture and could lead the race for his signature when the summer window opens.”

Diomande, 19, is widely regarded as the best prospect the Red Bull organisation have fielded since Erling Haaland, who was on the books of RB Salzburg before joining Borussia Dortmund.

Despite being just 19 years of age, the right-footer has bagged 14 goal contributions (eight goals, six assists), in just 1,431 minutes of action this season. In effect, he’s not far off being good for a goal contribution every 90 minutes, and he’s still a teenager.

When speaking on Instagram earlier in 2026, Diomande actually revealed his dream is to sign for Liverpool.

Arne Slot’s side are known admirers of Diomande, and CaughtOffside have even gone as far as stating the Reds are prepared to meet Leipzig’s €100m asking price in the summer.

Cody Gakpo hasn’t produced the goods this season and Liverpool haven’t signed a direct replacement for Luis Diaz yet. Neither of Federico Chiesa or Rio Ngumoha are trusted by Arne Slot.

But with Man Utd now confirmed as being in the market for a left winger and interest in Diomande growing, the Red Devils have the chance to get one over their fiercest rivals and land one of world football’s most in-demand forwards in the same stroke.

Latest Man Utd news – Leon Goretzka / Wilfred Ndidi / Jean-Philippe Mateta

In other news, Man Utd are in talks to bring Leon Goretzka to Old Trafford in the summer of 2026, according to a report, but the club’s co-owners, INEOS, should be wary of the mistake that the Red Devils made when they signed another midfielder from Bayern Munich over a decade ago.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed United waived the opportunity to sign Wilfred Ndidi during the January transfer window, despite a green light from the player himself.

Finally, Man Utd are being backed to spring the ‘cut-price’ signing of Jean-Philippe Mateta in the summer, though depending on what decision the Frenchman makes regarding knee surgery in the coming days and weeks, there could be a rather large drawback.